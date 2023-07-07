Ciel Power LLC Launches Chatham Home Energy Insight Program to Enhance Energy Efficiency in Chatham Borough

CHATHAM BOROUGH, N.J., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciel Power LLC, a leading provider of home energy audits and energy efficiency upgrades, is excited to announce the launch of the Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program. This new energy efficiency initiative aims to empower Chatham homeowners with valuable insights into their home's energy performance and actionable recommendations for improvement.

Chatham Borough, nestled in Morris County, New Jersey, is a vibrant community known for its charming neighborhoods, excellent schools, and convenient access to major transportation hubs.

Chatham Home Energy Insight Program Introductory Video The Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program, a new energy efficiency initiative, offers discounted home energy audits and comprehensive reports to Chatham homeowners. As part of this program, residents can benefit from a discounted rate of $49 on a thorough home energy audit conducted by Ciel Power LLC's team of experts. The audit includes blower-door testing, thermal scans, and combustion safety testing to identify areas of inefficiency and potential energy savings. Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program Logo

The Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program, a new energy efficiency initiative, offers discounted home energy audits and comprehensive reports to Chatham homeowners. As part of this program, residents can benefit from a discounted rate of $49 on a thorough home energy audit conducted by Ciel Power LLC's team of experts. The audit includes blower-door testing, thermal scans, and combustion safety testing to identify areas of inefficiency and potential energy savings.

"We are thrilled to bring the Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program to Chatham Borough homeowners," said Scott Fischer, Managing Member of Ciel Power LLC. "Through the Chatham Home Energy Insight Program, we aim to enhance energy efficiency, unlock potential energy savings, and reduce the environmental footprint of homes in Chatham Borough. Our expert team is committed to delivering personalized recommendations to optimize home energy performance."

Upon completion of the audit, homeowners will receive a comprehensive report outlining the efficiency of their home's heating system, air-conditioning system, and hot water system, along with overall air infiltration rate and insulation levels. The report will also provide a prioritized list of recommended improvements, along with information on available incentives through utility companies and federal and state tax credits available for installing energy efficiency upgrades.

Chatham Borough homeowners are encouraged to seize this opportunity to improve their home's energy efficiency. To learn more about the Chatham Home Energy Insight Program and schedule a discounted home energy audit for only $49, visit cielpower.com/chatham or contact Ciel Power LLC at (201) 632-3463.

About Ciel Power LLC:

Ciel Power LLC is a licensed New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor (NJHIC#13VH06170900). Earlier this year, Ciel was awarded the 2023 Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® Contractor of the Year award from the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection.

About Chatham Borough:

Located in Morris County, New Jersey, Chatham Borough is home to approximately 9,000 residents. Chatham Borough has a history of implementing environmental initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting community well-being. The launch of the Chatham Home Energy Insight Program further underscores this commitment, aiming for a healthier, more sustainable future for all residents.

Media Contact:

Krystal Soto-Perez

[email protected]com

(201) 632-3463

SOURCE Ciel Power LLC