Ciel Power LLC Launches Chatham Home Energy Insight Program to Enhance Energy Efficiency in Chatham Borough

News provided by

Ciel Power LLC

07 Jul, 2023, 08:33 ET

CHATHAM BOROUGH, N.J., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciel Power LLC, a leading provider of home energy audits and energy efficiency upgrades, is excited to announce the launch of the Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program. This new energy efficiency initiative aims to empower Chatham homeowners with valuable insights into their home's energy performance and actionable recommendations for improvement.

Chatham Borough, nestled in Morris County, New Jersey, is a vibrant community known for its charming neighborhoods, excellent schools, and convenient access to major transportation hubs.

Continue Reading
Chatham Home Energy Insight Program Introductory Video
Chatham Home Energy Insight Program Introductory Video
The Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program, a new energy efficiency initiative, offers discounted home energy audits and comprehensive reports to Chatham homeowners. As part of this program, residents can benefit from a discounted rate of $49 on a thorough home energy audit conducted by Ciel Power LLC's team of experts. The audit includes blower-door testing, thermal scans, and combustion safety testing to identify areas of inefficiency and potential energy savings.
The Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program, a new energy efficiency initiative, offers discounted home energy audits and comprehensive reports to Chatham homeowners. As part of this program, residents can benefit from a discounted rate of $49 on a thorough home energy audit conducted by Ciel Power LLC's team of experts. The audit includes blower-door testing, thermal scans, and combustion safety testing to identify areas of inefficiency and potential energy savings.
Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program Logo
Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program Logo

The Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program, a new energy efficiency initiative, offers discounted home energy audits and comprehensive reports to Chatham homeowners. As part of this program, residents can benefit from a discounted rate of $49 on a thorough home energy audit conducted by Ciel Power LLC's team of experts. The audit includes blower-door testing, thermal scans, and combustion safety testing to identify areas of inefficiency and potential energy savings.

"We are thrilled to bring the Chatham Borough Home Energy Insight Program to Chatham Borough homeowners," said Scott Fischer, Managing Member of Ciel Power LLC. "Through the Chatham Home Energy Insight Program, we aim to enhance energy efficiency, unlock potential energy savings, and reduce the environmental footprint of homes in Chatham Borough. Our expert team is committed to delivering personalized recommendations to optimize home energy performance."

Upon completion of the audit, homeowners will receive a comprehensive report outlining the efficiency of their home's heating system, air-conditioning system, and hot water system, along with overall air infiltration rate and insulation levels. The report will also provide a prioritized list of recommended improvements, along with information on available incentives through utility companies and federal and state tax credits available for installing energy efficiency upgrades.

Chatham Borough homeowners are encouraged to seize this opportunity to improve their home's energy efficiency. To learn more about the Chatham Home Energy Insight Program and schedule a discounted home energy audit for only $49, visit cielpower.com/chatham or contact Ciel Power LLC at (201) 632-3463.

About Ciel Power LLC:

Ciel Power LLC is a licensed New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor (NJHIC#13VH06170900). Earlier this year, Ciel was awarded the 2023 Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® Contractor of the Year award from the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection.

About Chatham Borough:

Located in Morris County, New Jersey, Chatham Borough is home to approximately 9,000 residents. Chatham Borough has a history of implementing environmental initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting community well-being. The launch of the Chatham Home Energy Insight Program further underscores this commitment, aiming for a healthier, more sustainable future for all residents.

Media Contact:
Krystal Soto-Perez
[email protected]com
(201) 632-3463

SOURCE Ciel Power LLC

Also from this source

Ciel Power Awarded 2023 Energy Star® Contractor of the Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.