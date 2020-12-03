Cielo Acquires Talent Function, Strengthening Technology Leadership

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) provider, has acquired Talent Function to strengthen its market leadership and expand its service offerings. Talent Function is a consulting company helping organizations around the world with comprehensive and forward-looking talent strategies and technology solutions to deliver ROI and improved business performance. This acquisition formalizes the strategic partnership between Cielo and Talent Function that was announced in October.

"Talent Function boasts impressive capabilities and expertise in consulting. We're excited to have them join our team to further enhance our practices," says Sue Marks, Cielo Founder and CEO. "Our clients, and the market, are looking for more support in creating and delivering on their TA transformation vision – this strategic acquisition is one of the ways we will keep empowering our forward-leaning HR and TA partners."

Elaine Orler, CEO and Founder of Talent Function, has helped global companies transform their recruiting organizations with actionable strategies and technology implementations since 1993. Orler is a globally recognized thought leader who is passionate about improving HR and talent acquisition, validated by her founding of Talent Function and co-founding of Talent Board, the organization which leads the CandE award program. Orler will assume the role of Senior Vice President – Technology Consulting at Cielo.

"We admire Cielo's business success and their passion for meaningful client partnerships. The synergy between the organizations establishes a path to continue to elevate talent acquisition strategies and recruiting efforts globally," Orler says.

This acquisition reinforces Cielo's investment in innovation to ensure clients stay ahead of the curve. In the last year, Cielo has expanded into additional geographies and services to discover new and better ways to attract and engage talent for the world's leading organizations.

"To retain our position as the leading RPO provider, we know we need to continually invest and grow our capabilities in the consulting space," says Marissa Geist, Cielo COO. "This is an important way to add value for our clients and help them achieve their TA vision and business goals in this dynamic environment."

About Talent Function

Talent Function, a Cielo company, is a consultancy dedicated to helping Talent Acquisition and HR leaders and executives worldwide realize their desired outcomes. Talent Function helps staffing leaders and solution providers to deliver results for their clients and combines project-based consulting with extensive practical recruiting experience to address the people, practices, and software that make up the Talent Acquisition function. To learn more, visit www.talentfunction.com.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, Consulting, and Executive Search services in 100+ countries. We design comprehensive, people-centric solutions and leverage Cielo TalentCloud – our award-winning technology suite featuring CRM, AI, automation, and analytics capabilities – to help our clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit www.cielotalent.com.

