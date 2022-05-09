Cielo Enhances Technology Services by Acquiring Peridus Group

Cielo acquired Peridus Group, an HR technology consulting firm delivering integrated advisory and consulting services. Tweet this

With a goal of ensuring organizations are optimized to perform at a high level of efficiency and effectiveness, Fullhart's work encompasses vendor evaluation and selection, process/technology alignment, system optimization, project management, and reporting & analytics. Fullhart will join Cielo as Senior Vice President – Consulting, alongside the rest of the Peridus team, including Robin Schooling, who joins as Vice President – Consulting.

Both Fullhart and Schooling will join the Technology Consulting Practice led by Elaine Orler, Managing Director – Consulting, who joined Cielo in 2020 amid its acquisition of Talent Function to help strengthen its market leadership and expand its service offerings. This latest acquisition reinforces Cielo's investment in innovation to ensure it is market leading in its core areas of Employer Brand & Marketing and Technology Consulting.

"I am thrilled to elevate the work we've set out to do at Peridus, at a much larger scale, with leaders and HR teams to design forward-looking, inventive and transformational talent strategies that meet the demands of the modern workplace," said Schooling. As a highly regarded HR influencer, Schooling will continue to strategize on behalf of Cielo's global client base to deliver the company's TA transformation vision and empower its forward-leaning partners.

"We know how important it is for our clients to see that we have the right capabilities as we continue to invest in new products and services," said Marisa Geist, Cielo CEO. "With so many of our clients moving to Workday ATS or looking for integrations in their Talent Acquisition tech stack, the experience Peridus Group brings, combined with Cielo's existing expertise, will be invaluable in advancing our clients' goals, fueling our continued growth."

About Peridus Group, a Cielo Company

Peridus Group is a boutique human capital consulting firm that provides integrated advisory and consulting services across all facets of HR, talent and HR technology. For more information, please visit http://peridusgroup.com.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, Consulting, and Executive Search services in 100+ countries. We design comprehensive, people-centric solutions and leverage Cielo TalentCloud – our award-winning technology suite featuring CRM, AI, automation, and analytics capabilities – to help our clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit www.cielotalent.com.

