Cielo Welcomes Brian Lindstrom as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial & Administrative Officer

"Brian brings a wealth of experience across a variety of industries, and will be extremely valuable in enabling our growth," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "His background in healthcare and technology will give us insight into how we can best provide value to organizations in such dynamic and complex sectors. He also brings an international perspective that will ensure we can deliver that value across the globe."

"It's an incredible time to be joining Cielo," Brian said. "The entrepreneurial spirit that led it to become a pioneer in the RPO industry and one of its most consistent leaders is now driving it into a new era of growth. Cielo is ready to take the next big step, and I'm thrilled to be able to help with that journey."

Prior to Cielo, Brian served in high-level roles at several healthcare software organizations, including Connecture and Epic, as well as time spent in the other technology companies. He succeeds Joy Krausert, who retired this year, and his hiring comes among other major hires and promotions at Cielo. The company recently welcomed Darren Simons as its President of the Americas, and promoted Seb O'Connell to President of EMEA & APAC, while transitioning Marissa Geist to become the company's first Chief Operating Officer.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, Consulting, and Executive Search services in 95+ countries. We design comprehensive, people-centric solutions and leverage Cielo TalentCloud – our award-winning technology suite featuring CRM, AI, automation, and analytics capabilities – to help our clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit cielotalent.com.

