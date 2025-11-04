Cifas and Trend Micro Announce Partnership to Combat Identity Fraud and Online Scams

JustMe app empowers UK consumers to protect their identities and fight back against online scams and fraud

DALLAS and LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, and Cifas, the UK's leading fraud prevention service, today announced a partnership to deliver JustMe, a first of its kind mobile app designed to protect individuals from identity fraud and online scams.

Fraud accounts for as much as 44% of all recorded crimes in England and Wales, with an estimated £219 billion annual cost to the UK economy. UK consumers have lost approximately £10 billion this year to online scams alone.

According to the Cifas National Database, the largest and most diverse source of fraud-risk data in the UK that enables organizations to share and access real-time data, identity fraud is the most frequently reported fraud type (59%) and is a persistent threat to UK consumers.

JustMe combines real-time identity verification with scam protection, giving UK consumers greater control over how their personal information is used and increased visibility into what they can trust online. Users will be notified and have the capability to confirm in real-time if any applications submitted in their name (e.g., credits cards, loans, etc.) are legitimate. They will also have the ability to be alerted if they are being targeted by a scammer or submit suspicious content – text messages, emails, social media posts, etc. – for verification on whether it is a scam or not.

Mike Haley, CEO at Cifas: "Cifas's partnership with Trend Micro promises to be transformational. Our shared ambition is to provide tools millions of people to protect themselves from fraud. By combining the proven strengths of Cifas and Trend Micro, we're aiming to deliver a market-leading solution that sets a new benchmark for fraud prevention. This is a groundbreaking move that elevates our capabilities and reinforces our commitment to protecting individuals and organizations from the ever-evolving threat of identity fraud."

Frank Kuo, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Trend: "We are proud to stand in partnership with Cifas in our shared mission to take a more proactive approach to fighting identity fraud and online scams. They are a unique organization well-poised together with their membership to stop cybercriminals from causing further harm to consumers. JustMe is a simple but powerful solution intended to give consumers a way to fight back."

For Cifas members, this represents a unique opportunity to take a proactive stance against the modern digital threats which are increasingly difficult to detect and continue to plague consumers. Interested parties are invited to join an early look program and learn more by visiting http://www.just-me.uk.

About Cifas

Cifas is the UK's leading not-for-profit fraud prevention service with nearly 800 members from across key economic sectors including banking, retail, insurance, and telecoms. Cifas protects businesses and individuals from fraud through the sharing of data and intelligence sharing between the private, public and third sectors. Website | LinkedIn | X

In addition to providing products and services which help businesses prevent more than £2.1bn in fraud losses each year, Cifas delivers specialist training through its Cifas Fraud and Cyber Academy and Digital Learning programme.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information between people, governments, and enterprises. Trend leverages decades of security expertise and the power of AI to protect more than 500,000 enterprises and millions of individuals worldwide. As a leader in consumer cybersecurity and the fight against scams, Trend delivers industry-first and award-winning products to protect millions of consumers from modern online threats. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. Learn more at www.trendmicro.com .

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated