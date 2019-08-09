CIFF Shanghai 2019 Announces Exciting Lineup of Global Architects, Designers and Brands

Themed 'A Paradigm for Global Living', CIFF Shanghai highlights the latest global trends in home furnishing and fosters cross-border dialogue and exchange within the community. More than 1,500 exhibitors covering multiple catergories such as furniture for home, office and outdoor, home textile products, and woodworking machinery, will showcase their products and services to attendees across four exhibition zones.

"Design is the main focus of this year's second CIFF event in Shanghai," said Yang Huawei, General Manager of China Trade Macalline Exhibition Co. Ltd. "During this event, we hope to bring the world's leading ideas and trends to China to strengthen the value of design within our industry, help international brands enter the coveted Chinese market, and build a global furniture community without borders."

CIFF Shanghai will host a lineup of forums, competitions and presentations, including an international architecture design forum planned and organized by CIFF and the Aedes Architecture Forum, a world-renown independent institution and exhibition space for the international communication of contemporary architecture and urban design.

The forum is themed Designed for Humans: From Alvaro Siza's Modernism into the Digital Future and 7 world-class architects will gather in Shanghai to provide contemporary design insights, including: Sou Fujimoto, Founder of the Sou Fujimoto Architects Japan; António Choupina, Portuguese Architect and Founder of CH.A Architectural Design Firm; Martha Thorne, Pritzker Prize Secretary; Anouk Legendre, Co-founder of XTU Architecture and Design Firm in France; Philip Feng YUAN, Professor of College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tongji University, Shanghai; Mario Carpo, Professer of University College London, and Mette Ramsgaard Thomsen, Professor of the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts.

The 44th edtion of CIFF Shanghai will continue to strengthen its feature as an international platform for the industry. In Hall 3.1, the 'International and Lifestyle' Hall, an array of international brands will showcase their latest collections and designs to the Chinese market. CIFF Shanghai will welcome exhibitors from renowned global brands including Thomasville Furniture, Elements International, Casa Chic, JAB Furniture, HABA, Brianform, Rossini Furniture, CUUNION, Lexington Furniture, COCO-MAT and more. The brands will present their latests productes to the visotors.

In Halls 7.1 and 8.1, CIFF Shanghai will host the second edition of the Shanghai International Furniture Machinery and Woodworking Machinery Fair in partnership with Hong Kong Adsale. Chinese and overseas woodworking companies, such as Jintian Haomai, WEINIG POWERMAT and Biesse Worldwide, will make their debut at the exhibition, and unveil the latest woodworking technology to industry attendees.

For more information, please visist: www.ciff-sh.com/en/

