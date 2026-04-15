CIGL Investor Alert: Concorde International Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Director Allegedly Enabled Manipulation Scheme: Levi & Korsinsky

Executive Accountability: Terence Wing Khai Yap Named in Securities Action

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Terence Wing Khai Yap, a Director of Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL), is named as a defendant in a securities class action covering purchases between April 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025. Shareholders who lost money on CIGL may find out if you qualify to recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CIGL shares collapsed from a peak of $31.06 to approximately $2.00, a decline exceeding 90%, after a pump-and-dump promotion scheme allegedly drove the stock to artificial highs.

Terence Wing Khai Yap's Role During the Class Period

The complaint identifies Yap as a Director of Concorde at all relevant times. As a member of the Board, Yap allegedly possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC filings, press releases, and investor presentations. The action contends Yap was provided with copies of the Company's public statements prior to or shortly after their issuance and had the ability to prevent misleading communications or cause them to be corrected.

What Yap Allegedly Oversaw

As pleaded in the complaint, Yap and the other Individual Defendants had access to material non-public information and knew that adverse facts had not been disclosed to the investing public. Specifically, the lawsuit asserts Yap was aware that:

Concorde's IPO architecture, featuring a float of less than 3% of total equity and 97.57% insider voting control, created acute susceptibility to price manipulation

The Company's securities were the target of a coordinated social media promotion scheme involving impersonated financial advisors

Unusual trading activity and outsized price swings were observable before the July 10, 2025 crash yet no cautionary statement was issued

Positive public statements about the Company's prospects omitted the highly irregular trading environment surrounding CIGL shares

Section 20(a) Context for Yap

The complaint brings claims under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act, which establishes liability for individuals who acted as controlling persons of the Company. As a Director during the Class Period, Yap allegedly had the authority to direct the management and policies of Concorde, including control over the content of its public disclosures. The action contends that Yap's position gave him both the power and the obligation to ensure the accuracy of statements reaching investors.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When a company's offering structure mirrors those previously exploited in pump-and-dump schemes, directors have a heightened obligation to ensure investors are warned." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 18, 2026

Investors who purchased CIGL securities during the Class Period and suffered losses are encouraged to submit your information to pursue recovery or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP