Important Notice Regarding Alleged Stock Promotion Scheme and Undisclosed Manipulation Vulnerabilities

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 21, 2025, and July 14, 2025. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

CIGL shares surged from a $4.00 IPO price to $31.06 before collapsing approximately 80% on July 10, 2025, closing at $5.66. Shares have since fallen to approximately $2.00, representing over 90% in total losses from the peak. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 18, 2026.

The Alleged Pump-and-Dump Architecture

The micro-cap security services sector has attracted regulatory scrutiny in recent years as a wave of low-float Nasdaq IPOs became vehicles for coordinated stock promotion fraud. The lawsuit contends that Concorde's IPO was structured with hallmarks common to manipulated offerings: an unusually small public float of just 1,250,000 shares (under 3% of total equity), overwhelming insider control through supervoting shares, and offshore BVI incorporation. According to the lawsuit, these structural features made CIGL securities especially vulnerable to artificial price inflation through coordinated social media campaigns.

The complaint alleges that impersonators posing as legitimate financial advisors promoted Concorde in WhatsApp groups, online forums, and social media channels with sensational but baseless claims, creating a buying frenzy among retail investors that drove the stock to a market capitalization exceeding $700 million within weeks of a $5.75 million IPO.

How the Alleged Scheme Inflated Investor Losses

The action claims that multiple other Nasdaq-listed micro-cap companies with nearly identical offering structures, including Ostin Technology Group (OST), Jayud Global Logistics (JYD), and China Liberal Education Holdings (CLEU), had already been targeted by the same type of impersonator-driven promotion schemes before Concorde's April 2025 IPO. The Department of Justice and PCAOB had already indicted executives and sanctioned auditors involved in similar operations.

Key Allegations for Shareholders

The lawsuit contends that Concorde's Offering Documents omitted any warning about the substantial market manipulation risk inherent to its low-float, insider-controlled offering structure

As alleged , impersonators claiming to be U.S. financial advisors touted CIGL in chat groups and social media with fabricated claims to manufacture artificial demand

, impersonators claiming to be U.S. financial advisors touted CIGL in chat groups and social media with fabricated claims to manufacture artificial demand The complaint asserts that insiders and affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate coordinated share dumping during the price inflation campaign

The action claims that as warning signs emerged, including unusual trading activity and outsized price swings, management issued no cautionary statements and instead continued to tout the Company's prospects

According to the filing, Concorde's share price movement bore no relationship to Company fundamentals during the run-up period

"This case presents important questions about disclosure obligations when a company's offering structure mirrors those already exploited by known manipulation schemes in the micro-cap sector. Investors are entitled to know when structural vulnerabilities create elevated risks of artificial price inflation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 18, 2026.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt.

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com