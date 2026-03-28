CIGL UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Concorde International (CIGL) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 20, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that Concorde was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) that Concorde's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the complaint, the Company's shares surged from the $4.00 IPO price to a high of $31.06 in the weeks leading up to July 2025, despite no fundamental business developments to justify the increase.

Investigations and public reports have since revealed that impersonators posing as financial advisors promoted Concorde stock across social media platforms, online forums, and messaging groups using false and misleading claims to generate a buying frenzy among retail investors.

According to the suit, investors learned the truth on July 10, 2025, when Concorde's share price abruptly collapsed approximately 80%, falling to $5.66 per share. The Company's stock has since continued to decline, trading at approximately $2.00 per share.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Concorde's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Concorde International class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/CIGL or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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