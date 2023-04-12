Cignal TV to extend Cignal Play service and launch new sports app using Quickplay platform

Big screen experience and live sports on tap for Filipino audiences

MANILA, Philippines and TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cignal TV, the leading pay-TV provider in the Philippines, is expanding its use of Quickplay's cloud-native OTT platform to provide more content and access options for Filipino viewers in the Philippines and overseas, the two companies announced today.

Cignal TV is working with Quickplay to create two market differentiators that will be launched in the coming months, running on Google Cloud:

Cignal TV and Quickplay are partnering to bring new big-screen experience and live sports content to CignalPlay in the Philippines and worldwide. (CNW Group/Quickplay)

An extension of its existing Cignal Play video streaming service that will bring dynamic and engaging content directly to living rooms in the Philippines through smart devices; and

through smart devices; and The Philippines' first and only sports app for Filipino fans worldwide.

"Streaming has given viewers greater control over a wider range of choices regarding the content available on the devices they use." said Jane Basas, President and CEO of Cignal TV. "The Quickplay platform has the agility and high performance that we need to quickly and efficiently provide the big screen viewing experience and live sports action that our subscribers want."

The Cignal Play expansion will allow subscribers in the Philippines to access an all-in-one entertainment platform with multiple tiers of live and on demand content from Cignal TV, in addition to third-party apps and streaming services, regardless of their broadband provider.

The sports app, meanwhile, will use the same Quickplay infrastructure of Cignal Play on mobile and handheld devices. It will be a single source for live events, timely sports news and information, interactive experiences, and other unique content that cater to the varied interests of Filipino fans around the world.

"Cignal TV has been a leader in using the flexibility and extensibility of our platform to achieve market differentiation and better business outcomes," said Goutham Vinjamuri, COO and co-founder of Quickplay. "We look forward to helping Cignal TV unleash 10-foot Cignal Play experiences on smart TVs, as well as live sports coverage through their sports app in the near future. We will continue to work with them to find new ways to forge meaningful connections among their subscribers and their commercial partners."

Cignal Play is the video-on-demand and linear programming OTT service of Cignal TV that carries more than 80 of the best channels in sports, news, lifestyle, and entertainment, along with more than 1,000 hours of movies and series. Cignal Play can be accessed only in the Philippines and is open to all users with or without a Cignal Pay TV subscription.

Quickplay's OTT platform powers OTT service launches and evolution, as well as telco and pay-TV migration strategies to IPTV. The platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security. Forward-looking OTT providers and telcos such as Allen Media Group, Canada's Sportsnet SN NOW, India's aha 2.0, PLDT's Smart Communications in the Philippines and others are using the Quickplay platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Cignal TV

Cignal TV was launched in 2009 and is the Philippines' premier Pay TV provider. It transmits 134 channels including free-to-air, SD, and HD channels to household and commercial venues nationwide. It also offers a mix of 17 audio channels and on-demand service through pay-per-view channels. Cignal TV is a subsidiary of MediaQuest Holdings, Inc.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit quickplay.com .

SOURCE Quickplay