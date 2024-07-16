Cilantro Taco Grill to Open 100+ Units Across US Six Months After First Deal Signing

Seasoned operators flocking to fastest-growing authentic Mexican franchise

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cilantro Taco Grill, the nation's fastest-growing authentic Mexican fast-casual franchise, is exploding with locations set to open across the country through multiple franchise agreements. The brand, which signed its first franchise agreement in January 2024, has already secured over 100 units in development nationwide in less than 6 months. The news comes just as the brand was named one of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casual Brands in 2024 by QSR, as well as ranked #32 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers.

Six different franchise groups have signed franchise agreements and an area rep agreement with Cilantro Taco Grill, totaling 110 units in development in Illinois, Texas, California, and Florida. Each group has resonated with the brand's mission to uplift Latinos and immigrant communities through franchising, with all groups having immigrant backgrounds themselves. The new agreements highlight the brand's rapid growth and the universal appeal of their mission.

Temoc Morfin, Founder of Cilantro Taco Grill, expressed his pride in the brand's rapid expansion, stating, "We are incredibly proud of the over 100-unit growth Cilantro Taco Grill has achieved just six months after signing our first deal. What started as a small taqueria in 2013 has now scaled into a thriving brand spreading across the US. This growth is not just a testament to our passion and dedication but also a beacon of hope for other families striving to achieve the American dream. Together, we are creating opportunities and sharing the flavors of our heritage with communities nationwide."

Behind these Signed Franchise Agreements:

Hemant Patel – Sugar Grove, IL Patel is Cilantro Taco Grill's first franchisee, who also franchises with Subway, Checkers, and is a real estate developer. He waited more than seven years for Cilantro Taco Grill to begin franchising and jumped at his chance when they launched.

– Mr. Patel –Mt. Prospect, IL Patel is a long-time fan of Cilantro Taco Grill who is also a multi-unit franchisee with Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin' Robbins.

Hector Haget – 6-units Dallas, Texas & Orange County, California Haget is a seasoned multi-brand franchisee with Mountain Mikes and as an Area Rep for Jersey's Mikes. His multi-state franchise agreement was motivated by including his family in his business efforts to continue their legacy together.

– 6-units & Alex and Max Dreevs – 100-units in Florida Alex is a seasoned multi-brand franchisee and owns over two dozen retail and food franchise locations. Alex and Dreevs have resonated deeply with Cilantro Taco Grill's mission to share the American Dream with their employees and will work closely with the brand to incorporate their employee-to-owner program in Florida's operations.

Eduardo Bravo – Chicago, IL Bravo is a highly successful business professional who has worked with companies such as Pepsi, Harley Davidson , and GE. He was enticed by Cilantro Taco Grill's authentic Mexican flavors, philanthropic business model, and rapid nationwide growth.

– Roberto Sanchez – Wheeling, IL Sanchez is a Chicago -based serial entrepreneur whose latest business in the tech space is valued at more than 3.5M . He is a long-time customer of Cilantro Taco Grill who began franchising because of his love of the brand.

"The next big thing in the Mexican fast-casual space is real Mexican food. Chipotle and Taco Bell are now trying to come up with what they call 'authentic Mexican' menu items, but they are not actual Mexican concepts, so at best they will be superficial examples" says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, Cilantro Taco Grill's exclusive franchise development partner. "Anyone who has been to Mexico and loves the food will know the difference when they try Cilantro Taco Grill."

Cilantro Taco Grill was founded in 2013 by Temoc Morfin, who was inspired to bring the family's treasured flavors and recipes to the masses by his father, 'Don Javi' Morfin. Cilantro Taco Grill has since thrived in the competitive Chicagoland market, expanding to 15 open locations with 3 more in development opening in 2024. The brand is also expanding rapidly nationwide, with over 100 locations signed in Illinois, Texas, Florida, and California. They have maintained impressive unit economics during their growth, with Average Sales/Sq. Ft. reaching $1083.58 in 2023.

Cilantro Taco Grill's mission extends beyond sharing high-quality, authentic Mexican food; they are shattering barriers by empowering immigrant and Latino communities through franchising. In 2023, Cilantro Taco Grill launched its franchise opportunity with the support of the global leader in franchise development, Fransmart, and grammy-award winning artist, Armando Perez (Pitbull). Together, they aim to grow the next generation of Mexican fast casual concepts to more than 1,000 units worldwide over the next 10 years.

Ideal franchisees have prior franchise experience and share Cilantro Taco Grill's vision to uplift local communities. Franchisees receive expert training and guidance from the Cilantro Taco Grill team through their Cilantro Academy, in addition to a high-end tech stack that features a consumer app launching in summer 2024, digital menu boards, and a highly popular rewards program. Cilantro Taco Grill also features multiple revenue streams for franchisees with a popular catering program and bottles of their ultra-popular house salsa consistently flying off shelves.

Franchisees who are interested in joining Cilantro's mission to create wealth in marginalized communities can visit fransmart.com/cilantro-taco-grill to get started.

About Cilantro Taco Grill

Cilantro Taco Grill's story begins with 'Don Javi' Morfin, who immigrated from Guadalajara, Jalisco to Chicago with his wife, Alicia, and 11 children. His son, Temoc Morfin, Cilantro Taco Grill's founder, realized that sharing his ancestors' recipes, flavors, and spices through culinary arts was his true passion and this way, he would be able to contribute to creating jobs and help others to be successful. Thanks to the collaborative effort of Temoc's family, Cilantro Taco Grill was born as a fast-casual restaurant fueled by the authentic flavors of Mexico, the heart of Don Javi, and the vision of Temoc.

The first Cilantro Taco Grill opened in 2013 in the Stone Park neighborhood of Chicago. Since then, the Morfin family has opened 15 total locations across the greater Chicagoland area. The brand focuses on authentic Mexican recipes that showcase the flavors they brought with them from the heart of Jalisco. The brand's exceptional unit economics and advanced tech-stack attracted the attention of Grammy Award winner Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull), who's partnered with Fransmart's CEO Dan Rowe to launch the nationwide franchising efforts for the brand. For more information, visit www.cilantrotacogrill.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1 billion dollars in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

