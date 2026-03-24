CIMG Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Bedrock to Explore Compliant Institutional DeFi, Focused on BTC Liquid Staking

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CIMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technologies and marketing networks to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Bedrock to explore a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing compliant institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. The primary objective of the proposed collaboration is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized ecosystem by offering a secure and scalable pathway designed to align with regulatory requirements for institutional engagement with on-chain finance, with an immediate focus on Bitcoin (BTC) liquid staking.

Under the MOU, the parties intend to explore key initiatives including institutional BTC liquid staking, on-chain finance access for institutional entities, infrastructure designed to meet the compliance and security requirements of financial institutions, and broader adoption of compliant DeFi by traditional financial institutions.

As contemplated by the MOU, CIMG would contribute expertise in financial compliance and institutional structuring, while Bedrock would provide robust, secure, and cutting-edge staking and asset management technology. The parties will engage in good faith discussions to define specific project milestones, deliverables, and resource allocations in separate written agreements or statements of work.

The MOU is non-binding and reflects the parties' current intention to explore a potential future partnership. Any transaction will be subject to further negotiations and the execution of definitive agreements between the parties. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed or that any proposed collaboration will be completed.

About CIMG

CIMG is a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, with a cryptocurrency-focused strategy. The Company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive business growth, helping clients maximize user growth and enhance brand management value. The Company's current client portfolio includes brands such as Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks related to the execution, timing, and realization of supply and sales contracts, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary for its operations, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, registration statements, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

http://www.ccmg.tech

SOURCE CIMG Inc.