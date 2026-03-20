CIMG Inc. Announces Liquidity Provider Agreement with The Ching Labs to Support DeSyn Pool TVL

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CIMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technologies and marketing networks to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that CIMG PTE. Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement with The Ching Labs Ltd. in connection with the DeSyn Protocol ecosystem to explore a strategic collaboration relating to compliant tokenization, structured on-chain yield opportunities, and decentralized governance.

As institutional participation in digital assets continues to grow, the demand for compliant, capital-efficient, and secure infrastructure has increased. Through this collaboration, CIMG intends to evaluate DeSyn's cross-chain liquidity architecture and proprietary Triple-Layer Decentralized Security Model within its institutional initiatives, with the goal of supporting tokenized assets and structured yield strategies across multiple blockchain networks.

The joint initiative is expected to focus on developing an enterprise-oriented framework designed to simplify multi-chain asset management and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) use cases for institutional treasuries and asset managers.

About CIMG

CIMG is a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, with a cryptocurrency-focused strategy. The Company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive business growth, helping clients maximize user growth and enhance brand management value. The Company's current client portfolio includes brands such as Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks related to the execution, timing, and realization of supply and sales contracts, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary for its operations, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, registration statements, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE CIMG Inc.