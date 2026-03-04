CIMG Announces Memorandum of Understanding with iZUMi Finance to Explore Strategic Partnership in Digital Asset Infrastructure

HONG KONG, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technologies and marketing networks to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with iZUMi Finance ("iZUMi") to explore a broader strategic partnership focused on digital asset infrastructure and on-chain liquidity services.

Under the MOU, CIMG and iZUMi plan to explore a potential transaction under which CIMG may acquire certain assets, patents, and technology from iZUMi. The parties will also explore broader cooperation in digital asset infrastructure and related services, including the potential purchase by CIMG of certain services and IZI tokens from iZUMi. Through these discussions, CIMG intends to evaluate additional ways to manage and make use of the digital assets it holds, including its Bitcoin holdings.

The MOU reflects the parties' current intention to explore a potential future partnership. Any transaction will be subject to further negotiations and the execution of definitive agreements between the parties.

About CIMG

CIMG is a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, with a cryptocurrency-focused strategy. The Company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive business growth, helping clients maximize user growth and enhance brand management value. The Company's current client portfolio includes brands such as Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks related to the execution, timing, and realization of supply and sales contracts, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary for its operations, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, registration statements, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

CIMG Inc.

+ 852 70106695

http://www.ccmg.tech

[email protected]

SOURCE CIMG Inc.