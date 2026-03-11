CIMG Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Quack AI to Accelerate Crypto+AI Adoption, Pioneering the Agentic Economy and M2M Micropayments

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CIMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technologies and marketing networks to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Quack AI to explore a strategic collaboration aimed at integrating AI-driven intelligence into compliant digital asset and decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure.

The parties intend to explore opportunities to bridge the gap between AI automation and the secure, regulated financial ecosystem, enabling autonomous software agents to perform economic activity and exchange value at scale. The initiative is expected to focus on intelligent, self-executing digital asset strategies for high efficiency.

The parties intend to leverage CIMG's expertise in financial compliance and institutional structuring alongside Quack AI's cutting-edge capabilities in autonomous AI and machine learning. The goal is to explore a fully compliant, enterprise-grade Crypto+AI solution intended to simplify the operational complexities of M2M commerce for institutional clients.

The MOU reflects the parties' current intention to explore a potential future partnership. Any transaction will be subject to further negotiations and the execution of definitive agreements between the parties.

About CIMG

CIMG is a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, with a cryptocurrency-focused strategy. The Company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive business growth, helping clients maximize user growth and enhance brand management value. The Company's current client portfolio includes brands such as Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks related to the execution, timing, and realization of supply and sales contracts, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary for its operations, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, registration statements, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

