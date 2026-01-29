CIMG Inc. Announces Signing of Approximately $2.59 Million Sales Contract for Environmentally Friendly Wood Chip Raw Materials

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technologies and marketing networks to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zhimeng Qiyang Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhimeng"), has entered into a sales agreement with Zhangzhou Yuncheng Trading Co., Ltd. ("Yuncheng Trading").

Under such agreement, Zhimeng will supply a total of approximately 15,000 bone-dry metric tons of wood chips, including eucalyptus, acacia, and mixed wood chips, to Yuncheng Trading, subject to a variance of up to 10%. Based on the pricing terms stipulated in the agreement, the total contract value is approximately US$2.59 million. Zhimeng expects to complete delivery by February 28, 2026. The execution of this agreement is expected to further stabilize the Company's raw material supply chain and contribute positively to its financial performance.

Alice Wang, Chairperson of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of CIMG Inc., stated, "The signing of this sales agreement helps the Company establish long-term, stable relationships with upstream and downstream partners, which aligns with our strategic development objectives. Currently, the Company is operating soundly, with steady performance growth across all business lines. Regarding the delayed submission of the annual report, the Company is working to complete and file the report as soon as practicable in order to regain compliance with listing requirements."

About CIMG

CIMG is a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, with a cryptocurrency-focused strategy. The Company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive business growth, helping clients maximize user growth and enhance brand management value. The Company's current client portfolio includes brands such as Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks related to the execution, timing, and realization of supply and sales contracts, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary for its operations, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, registration statements, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

