Cimulate Advances their CommerceGPT to Bridge Old and New Eras of Digital Commerce

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimulate, the company pioneering Agentic Commerce through its CommerceGPT platform, today announced a major release that unites the old and new modalities of digital shopping under one AI-native system. The new features improve the old shopping modality of site search and give digital teams powerful tools to improve performance in two new shopping modalities – offsite within answer engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude, and onsite via conversational commerce. Cimulate's new offerings include Human Feedback, Commerce AEO, and Co-Pilot Analytics.

Cimulate's new Commerce AEO solution helps brands understand how their products are discovered within agentic systems like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude, and how to improve visibility and referral traffic.

"Digital commerce is no longer confined to a search bar, keywords, and Google," said John Andrews, Co-Founder & CEO of Cimulate. "Consumers are shopping through agents and expecting conversational experiences on brand sites. They need a single platform that connects old and emerging digital channels, and that's the gap we're bridging with this release."

1. Re-Inventing Site Search for Modern Commerce

While traditional on-site search has existed for decades, most solutions still rely on brittle keyword matching and expansive rule sets. Cimulate's LLM-powered search interprets natural language, context, and intent while nearly eliminating rules. Today, Cimulate has introduced Human Feedback, a specialized RLHF tool, which allows merchandisers to tune AI's understanding of relevance. With this feature, Cimulate has delivered the first agentic commerce collaboration system, complementing the scalability of machine intelligence with the precision of human judgement.

2. Understanding and Driving More Traffic from Answer Engines

The rise of AI answer engines has created a new opportunity for digital visibility – fast. In just two years we've moved from the launch of ChatGPT to 800 million users, and Bain & Company estimates 80% of search users rely on AI summaries 40% of the time. This results in a high volume of zero-click searches, and dramatically less web traffic. Cimulate's new Commerce AEO application gives brands the insight and control they need to understand and improve how their products appear within agentic systems like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude.

3. Understanding and Improving Conversational Commerce

While Cimulate's Conversational Co-pilot already enables shoppers to engage with an AI assistant that acts like a seasoned in-store associate, the company has now added Co-Pilot Analytics. This feature gives digital commerce leaders unprecedented visibility into how conversations perform. The solution showcases what customers are asking, which interactions convert and why, and how to improve AI shopping assistant conversions. The insights turn chat transcripts into a powerful new signal for merchandisers, digital marketers, and brand leaders.

"At West Marine, our customers are passionate about being on the water, and we're here to help them find the right gear to get back out there. When we launched Skipper, our AI shopping assistant, we wanted to bring the same expertise and familiarity of our in-store associates to the digital experience," said John Devine, Chief Information Officer at West Marine. "By leveraging Cimulate's CommerceGPT for site search and conversational commerce, we've seen shoppers engage longer, convert faster, and leave with greater confidence in their purchase. It's not just better site search; It's a new way of connecting expertise with our customer's needs."

See it Live in the NRF Innovation Zone

Recently named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in AI for Marketing, Cimulate will showcase its new agentic commerce suite live in the Innovation Zone at NRF 2026 at booth 8007. Contact Cimulate to schedule a demo at NRF.

About Cimulate

Cimulate is the AI-native commerce platform redefining how shoppers and agents discover products. At its core is CommerceGPT - a purpose-built large language model platform that simulates millions of shopping journeys and learns from product, behavioral, and synthetic data to deliver real-time, context-aware results. Cimulate's contextual discovery engine and new MCP Server unlock intelligent, high-conversion interactions across search, browse, recommendations, and conversational commerce - both on-site and across third-party answer engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Retailers like Tilly's, PACSUN, and West Marine use Cimulate to solve the search problem, future-proof their stack, and lead in the era of agentic commerce. www.cimulate.ai

