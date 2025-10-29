Cimulate Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner® in AI for Marketing

Cimulate believes this recognition underscores its advancement in applying generative AI to the complex challenge of agentic commerce

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimulate, the company redefining search and merchandising for agentic commerce, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on the 27 October 2025 report titled, Cool Vendors in AI for Marketing by Sandy Shen, Nicole Greene, Suzanne Schwartz, and Julian Poulter.

Why Gartner Recognizes Cimulate as "a Cool Vendor"

According to the report, "Today, content generation is the most adopted GenAI use case in marketing. Digital marketing leaders should look beyond for more use cases that have the potential to deliver business value." (Sandy Shen, 27 October 2025). Cimulate is showcased for one of those use cases: LLM-driven product discovery.

"We're honored to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner," said John Andrews, CEO of Cimulate. "We believe this recognition validates our mission to empower commerce leaders with AI that's not just generative, but truly agentic and capable of understanding, simulating, and improving how shoppers discover products in real time. Our approach bridges data science and brand experience to drive tangible business results."

A key finding in the report identifies synthetic data as unlocking personalization; specifically, when used to simulate customer behaviors in environments that are either privacy-sensitive or data-poor.

Cimulate's technology was first built to address the data disadvantage most retailers and brands face versus hyper-scalers. This is achieved by generating synthetic data from shopping simulations. The resulting agentic models continuously learn from live behavior, optimizing results for business objectives such as revenue, engagement, and acquisition, while giving merchandisers transparency and control.

With the rise of answer engine optimization (AEO), and generative engine optimization (GEO) reshaping how shoppers discover products, Cimulate is advancing its CommerceGPT platform to support this shift. This includes helping digital marketers better connect to conversational research patterns and tune their digital experience to speak to agents and shoppers alike. Learn more by requesting a demo or visiting Cimulate at the NRF Innovation Zone January 11-13.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cimulate

Cimulate is the AI-native commerce platform redefining how shoppers and agents discover products. At its core is CommerceGPT - a purpose-built large language model platform that simulates millions of shopping journeys and learns from product, behavioral, and synthetic data to deliver real-time, context-aware results. Cimulate's contextual discovery engine and new MCP Server unlock intelligent, high-conversion interactions across search, browse, recommendations, and conversational commerce - both on-site and across third-party answer engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Retailers like Tilly's, PACSUN, and West Marine use Cimulate to solve the search problem, future-proof their stack, and lead in the era of agentic commerce. www.cimulate.ai

