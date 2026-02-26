CINC Systems Unveils Payables+ AI-Powered Accounts Payable Solution

New CAM solution automates invoice ingestion, ledger coding, digital vendor payments

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC Systems, the largest and most innovative technology partner in community association management (CAM) industry, today announced the official launch of Payables+, the market's most advanced accounts payable (AP) automation solution. Payables+ delivers a powerful combination of artificial intelligence, seamless invoice processing, and integrated electronic payments — all designed to streamline financial workflows, eliminate manual back-office bottlenecks, and minimize human errors and fraud.

CINC Announces Payables+ with AvidXchange

Additionally, Payables+ offers its users the ability to generate incremental revenue with digital payment transactions. This enables community association management companies to transform accounts payable from a pure cost center into a high-margin revenue operation.

With mounting expectations for operational efficiency in a competitive CAM market, Payables+ automated invoice ingestion, coding, and payments provides CAM companies the ability to grow without proportional increases in staffing. Consolidating AP automation, intelligence, and payment execution into one seamless experience, CINC Systems helps finance leaders refocus talent on higher value work.

Payables+ couples CINC's proprietary Cephai+ AI functionality with electronic payment capabilities powered by AvidXchange, unifying invoice processing and vendor payments from start to finish on a single platform. Users have real-time visibility and can leverage automated workflows to strengthen accuracy, compliance, and minimize risk exposure.

Bryan Chan, who uses Payables+ at Neighborhood Community Management, said about the product, "Payables+ seamless integration with the rest of CINC's software platform and AvidXchange's industry leading payments platform means end-to-end workflow benefits. We used to review and code each of our invoices manually and then send checks to vendors. Now all we do is verify that each invoice has been coded accurately and pay our vendors electronically with a click of a button, saving us so much time."

CINC Systems' CEO Ryan Davis added about the new product, "Payables+ addresses our clients' most frequent AI use case- paying vendors efficiently and safely every day. We're already seeing enormous client interest in Payables+ based on the product's operational benefits and attractive economics for both top- and bottom-lines."

To learn more about Payables+, register here for CINC's Payables+ webinar on Thursday, March 12th from 2PM to 3PM EST.

About CINC Systems

Since 2005, CINC Systems has been the largest and most innovative technology partner to community association management companies, powering more than 50,000 communities and more than 6 million doors.

Its single, integrated, AI-powered platform unifies accounting, banking, operations, and resident engagement across all community types—from single-family homes and condominiums to high-rises and lifestyle communities. Backed by Hg Capital and Spectrum Equity, CINC empowers management companies to deliver exceptional service and stronger financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.cincsystems.com.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,500 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.3 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

