CINC Systems Acquires ONR Applications, Inc. to Deliver the Preeminent HOA Management Experience

By acquiring ONR, CINC boasts unrivaled resident engagement capabilities and will offer the only end-to-end platform in the industry.

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC Systems ("CINC"), the leading and largest provider of community management technology solutions, announced today that it has acquired ONR Applications, Inc. ("ONR"), a cutting-edge resident engagement platform that streamlines communications for management companies with best-in-class apps and websites. Founded in 2018, ONR's singular focus has been providing a best-in-class experience for the board members, owners and residents of community associations. Its co-founders and executive team will all join the CINC team and become shareholders.

ONR Applications, Inc. logo CINC + ONR: The future of community living is here.

This acquisition unites two heavyweights from different ends of the property management spectrum. CINC, which was built from the back end forward, and ONR, which was built from the resident experience inward. Integrating ONR's advanced communication tools—including resident feeds, amenity reservations, seamless payment features, concierge services, and package delivery tracking—into CINC's robust systems creates the industry's first truly end-to-end solution. This announcement follows a record-breaking year in which CINC also unveiled the first and most robust set of Gen AI functionality, all designed to reduce friction for property management companies. Combined with additional upcoming product releases, CINC is fulfilling its promise to make working and living in a community association less tedious and more meaningful.

"We are committed to eliminating the tedious tasks that plague managers, accountants, board members and residents of community associations," said Ryan Davis, CEO of CINC Systems. "This is the perfect marriage. CINC is a company that was built for the management company first, and ONR is a company that was built for the resident and board member first. The two will be synonymous in community management and truly will allow for an all-in-one system."

With more than 75 million Americans living in HOAs, the demand for a modern, user-friendly experience has never been greater. As consumers embrace seamless digital solutions in every aspect of life, from online shopping to ridesharing, community living technology has lagged—until now.

"We are thrilled to join CINC and share a unified vision for enhancing the resident experience," said Carlos Guzman, co-founder and CEO of ONR. "Imagine a platform where residents can book a pickleball court, hire a babysitter, receive a package, or seamlessly pay their dues—all with the simplicity and aesthetic expected in the digital age. This is the future we're creating together."

CINC and ONR have expanded the integration between the two platforms to form one seamless product. That continued effort will include working closely with clients who have seen the benefits of both systems.

"This is a game changer for our communities," says Steve Weclew, CEO of Ardoor. "CINC and ONR together are a powerful force. This combined solution will revolutionize how our communities operate and the possibilities for increased resident engagement and improved services are endless."

About CINC

CINC Systems is the largest provider of accounting and management software in the community association management industry and the innovator behind accounting and banking integration. Founded in 2005 by a banker as the industry's first SaaS offering, CINC Systems now employs more than 275 people and provides software and applications to nearly 50,000 associations across the U.S. In January of 2024, Hg Capital made a significant investment in CINC to accelerate the company's growth trajectory and institute rapid product development. www.cincsystems.com

About ONR

ONR is a cutting-edge mobile application designed to enhance the resident experience. With a user-friendly interface and robust features, ONR provides residents with a single platform to book amenities, find local services, and connect with their community. www.onrapp.com

SOURCE CINC Systems