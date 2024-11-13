CINC Systems Announces Formation of Client Advisory Circle

Exclusive client advocacy community aims to drive innovation and collaboration in the community association management industry.

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC Systems, the leading software solutions provider for the community association management (CAM) industry, announced today the formation of a client advocacy community dedicated to fostering conversation, collaboration, and innovation in the CAM space. This group's formation aligns with the significant investments CINC is making in releasing multiple new groundbreaking products.

"We succeed when our clients thrive," said CINC Systems Chief Client Advocate Dawn Randall, the committee's executive sponsor. "I'm excited to collaborate with such an incredible group of industry leaders. This partnership will allow CINC to meet our industry's evolving needs while providing a valuable platform for like-minded executives to network and ideate. I look forward to engaging in impactful conversations and creating lasting change together, focusing on solutions that lessen tedious tasks and allow for more meaningful work. By collaborating side-by-side, we will better serve our clients and elevate the business of community."

CINC has long relied on client input to drive feedback. This group puts more structure around the effort. The new Advisory Circle brings together leaders from a diverse range of CAM companies across the U.S. Creating a unique balance of perspectives ensures that CINC hears the needs of the entire industry.

"If you're not currently included, rest assured—this is an evolving board, and there will be future opportunities to join," Randall said. CINC will continue to add to the board as soon as next year. Each board member serves a term to ensure fresh perspectives and new voices can continually contribute.

The group listed below was selected as CINC launched this initiative.

Terri Allen of Spectrum Association Management

of Spectrum Association Management Liz Commando of Taylor Management Company

Tracy Durham of Edison Association Management

of Edison Association Management Jason Delgado of Rise Association Management

of Rise Association Management Jamie Falconer of Foster Premier Management

of Foster Premier Management Dana Hizkaya of Next Generation Management Services

Christina McCandless of Principle Association Management Company

of Principle Association Management Company Kyle Priestley of Priestley Management Company

of Priestley Management Company Janice Roberts of Kuester Management Group

of Kuester Management Group Blake Sanford of PMI Corporate

of PMI Corporate Brad van Rooyen of HomeRiver Group

of HomeRiver Group Steve Weclew of Condominium Associates

of Condominium Associates Gail Windisch of Tidewater Property Management

Founding member Brad van Rooyen said , "I am honored to be a part of it. I am looking forward to the meaningful collaboration, communication, and networking events that this group has to offer."

The Advisory Circle is the latest CINC Systems initiative designed to empower CAM professionals and advance the industry. Members are committed to supporting ongoing programs that include industry events, research and reports, legislative advocacy, and the "CINC Tank," where innovative ideas are identified, tested, and launched.

"The most successful CAM companies will be those that embrace transformation," said CINC Systems CEO Ryan Davis, also an executive sponsor of the Advisory Circle. "CINC is dedicated to paving the way forward, not only with intuitive products, but also by creating the conditions for collective knowledge sharing, problem-solving, and innovation. I'm thrilled to welcome our founding Advisory Circle members and honored to work alongside these visionary leaders. Together, we can stamp out the tedious work and allow CAM leaders to focus on the meaningful work they enjoy."

About CINC Systems

CINC Systems is the largest provider of accounting and management software in the community association management industry and the innovator behind accounting and banking integration. Founded in 2005 by a banker as the industry's first SaaS platform, CINC has evolved into the largest and fastest-growing software provider in the CAM industry. With a team of more than 250 employees, CINC delivers software and applications to tens of thousands of associations across the U.S., reaching millions of homeowners. In January of 2024, Hg Capital made a significant investment in CINC to accelerate the company's growth trajectory and institute rapid product development.

SOURCE CINC Systems