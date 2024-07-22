CINC Systems Bolsters Leadership Amid Record-Breaking Growth

DULUTH, Ga., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC Systems ("CINC"), the leading provider of software solutions for the community association management ("CAM") industry, announced the addition to its leadership team of Ashley Berenson as Chief Product Officer, John Granara as Chief Financial Officer, and Gay Beach as Chief Marketing Officer.

The strategic expansion of the team is designed to support CINC's continued growth. The company has grown to be more than three times larger than any other software business focused on the CAM industry.

CINC has grown to be three times larger than any other software business focused on the CAM industry.

"Each new leader brings decades of experience that will augment CINC's ability to make the business of community management less tedious and more meaningful," said Ryan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of CINC. "With Ashley, John, and Gay joining us, the team is stronger than ever, and the business is well-positioned to sustain its trajectory of record sales. I'm proud of the world-class caliber of the leadership team we've been able to recruit and assemble."

CINC is on track for a record-breaking sales year, with more associations signing up for its software solutions in the company's 20-year history. This result is a testament to CINC's unwavering commitment to serve its customers and to transform the way association management companies operate through cutting-edge innovations.

Ashley Berenson has a proven track record in developing SaaS-based solutions and platforms that deliver enterprise value and directly solve customer needs. She joins CINC from Brightly, a leading cloud-based asset management and maintenance platform, acquired by Siemens in 2022. She previously led product teams at American Express, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Ford Smart Mobility. Ashley will focus on developing innovative technology solutions for community association managers and homeowners.

Former Chief Product Officer Chris Millner has become CINC Systems' Chief Payments Officer, a new role focused on continuing to optimize the industry-leading payment experience for consumers and management companies. Chris will work closely with new board member Tom Kiernan, the co-founder and former CEO of payments provider ClickPay.

John Granara is a seasoned CFO with a wealth of experience in the software and payments industry. He has held key financial roles in publicly traded and private companies, spanning from startups to large global enterprises in the technology sector, focusing on SaaS and payments. He was most recently CFO at Finvi, a leading provider of accounts receivable and revenue cycle management software. Before his role at Finvi, John was the CFO of Mix Telematics, a global leader in SaaS fleet and mobile asset management solutions.

Gay Beach has extensive experience in driving growth through marketing and communications strategies that elevate brand awareness, generate demand, and showcase product innovations. She has run marketing teams at numerous companies, including Tangoe, The CoStar Group, and Booz Allen Hamilton. She becomes CINC's first Chief Marketing Officer.

"As the software leader in the CAM industry, CINC's growth further reinforces our responsibility to uphold the company's reputation as chief innovators," Davis said. "Almost 20 years ago, CINC was the first to simplify banking and accounting for the CAM industry. Now, we're the first to simplify the manager and homeowner experience through generative AI tools and software applications. Our commitment drives us to continually push the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring we stay at the forefront of industry innovation, giving our clients a competitive edge to help them remain the leaders of community association management."

Recently, Cephai was launched as the first and only Generative AI tool in the industry, and forthcoming is "Our Neighborhood Today," an AI-powered news feature that helps to keep homeowners and their communities connected.

About CINC Systems

CINC Systems is the largest provider of accounting and management software in the community association management industry and the innovator behind accounting and banking integration. Founded in 2005 by a banker as the industry's first SaaS offering, CINC Systems now employs more than 250 people and provides software and applications to more than 37,000 associations across the U.S., servicing over 4 million homeowners. In January of 2024, Hg Capital made a significant investment in CINC to accelerate the company's growth trajectory and institute rapid product development.

