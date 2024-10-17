CINC Systems Redefines Community Association Management at CINC Up 2024 in Nashville

CINC solidified as the industry's foremost innovator during the highly anticipated CINC Up 2024 user conference. Post this

"Our goal is to empower community managers with tools that make their work less tedious and more meaningful," said Ryan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of CINC. "With our latest innovations, we're taking significant steps towards transforming the industry."

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation by Chief Product Officer, Ashley Berenson, who introduced three major product advancements that attack tedious work: Touchless Accounting, Board Insight Center, and the Communications Center – each powered by Cephai, CINC's generative AI platform, the first of its kind in the industry. These innovations are set to revolutionize the way community association managers work by streamlining processes and increasing efficiency.

CINC's mission to help their clients make the business of community "less tedious and more meaningful" was reaffirmed with an inspiring keynote address from Jake Wood, co-founder of Team Rubicon, who spoke about what it takes to meaningfully lead thriving and resilient communities, a message that resonated deeply with attendees. CINC partnered with Wood's organization, Team Rubicon, the second largest disaster response organization in the U.S., in their ongoing efforts to support communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, with CINC matching donations, resulting in $15,000 donated towards hurricane relief efforts.

The conference featured a robust lineup of educational user sessions, executive leadership sessions, and thought leadership, all aimed at equipping CINC clients with the tools and insights needed to thrive. The forty-plus sessions covered everything from the latest innovations in community association management technology to best practices for operational efficiency.

"CINC Up 2024 was more than just a conference," Davis said. "It was an opportunity for us to come together as a community, collaborate around innovation and efficiency, and chart a more meaningful path for our industry. We're excited to help professionally managed communities thrive in 2025 and beyond."

CINC Systems is the largest provider of accounting and management software in the community associate management industry and the innovator behind accounting and banking integration. Founded in 2005 by a banker as the industry's first SaaS offering, CINC Systems now employs more than 250 people and provides software and applications to more than 37,000 associations across the U.S., servicing over 4 million homeowners. In January of 2024, Hg Capital made a significant investment in CINC to accelerate the company's growth trajectory and institute rapid product development.

