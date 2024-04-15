Cinch® Home Services Honored in 2024 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Cinch Home Services was awarded Bronze designations in two 2024 Stevie® Awards Categories for excellence in customer service

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, has been named a 2024 honoree for excellence in customer service in the esteemed 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are recognized as the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

Out of over 2,300 nominations across organizations globally, Cinch Home Services received two awards with Bronze designations in customer service categories. The awards included a Bronze award in Innovation in Customer Service and a Bronze award in Achievement in Customer Experience. The winners were announced during the annual awards ceremony held in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 12.

"These accolades are a moment of immense pride for the Cinch Home Services team and the individuals who work diligently every day to deliver incredible experiences for our customers," said Sena Kwawu, President, In-Home Services for Cinch Home Services. "We thank the Stevie Awards for this recognition and we look forward to continuing to put our customers at the center of everything we do as an organization."

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

For more information about Cinch Home Services, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the full list of Stevie winners are available at www.stevieawards.com/sales/2024-stevie-award-winners.

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. Support Services Group, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services