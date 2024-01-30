Sena Kwawu Joins Cinch® Home Services as President, In-Home Services

"Sena has an exceptional ability to shape enterprise strategy by placing customer needs and objectives at the forefront of every initiative he pursues," said Steve Upshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Cinch Home Services. "With Sena's robust background and expertise in the home services space, coupled with his strategic operational insights and inspirational leadership, he will undoubtedly propel Cinch to new heights."

As President of In-Home Services, Kwawu will spend time with associates and Cinch Home Services' business partners across all functional areas of the organization's operations and retention activities, leading teams into thoughtful strategies that will drive the right outcomes for Cinch customers.

Kwawu noted, "I am honored to have the opportunity to join the exceptional leadership team at Cinch. Together with our associates, our service network, and various partners, I look forward to helping this team continue to go above and beyond to deliver the best experience for our customers."

Adding to his over 20 years of global leadership experience spanning across operations, finance, procurement, supply chain, and risk management, Kwawu also has a passion for team development. He has successfully built multiple high-performing, collaborative teams for major brands and has served as an executive sponsor of diversity and inclusion initiatives at various companies.

Before becoming part of the Cinch Home Services team, Kwawu held the position of Senior Vice President of Operations at Frontdoor, Inc. In this role, he spearheaded service operations and oversaw contractor relations, leading to successful integrations of technology enablement across the customer experience. Kwawu has also held key leadership roles at Starbucks, Genworth Financial and GE, where his strategic decision-making accelerated global growth and profitability.

Kwawu holds an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration from The George Washington University, School of Business. He serves on the boards of Avista Corporation, Executive Leadership Council and VillageReach, where he also serves as board chair.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

