Cincinnati-based Political Consultant Jared Kamrass Announces Scholarship to Support Students Committed to Public Service

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared Kamrass, a principal at Technicolor Political, a full-service messaging and ad-making firm advising Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes across the country, has launched a scholarship program to support undergraduate and graduate students in the United States who are committed to public service and making a positive impact in their communities. The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service offers a one-time award of $1,000 to the selected student who demonstrates a passion for public service and a strong commitment to improving society.

To apply for the scholarship, students must be currently pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in the United States. Applicants are required to submit a creative essay of under 1000 words in response to the following question:

"What inspired you to pursue a career in public service, and how do you plan to use your education and skills to make a positive impact in your community and society at large?"

Jared Kamrass is looking for applicants who demonstrate a deep commitment to public service and a clear vision for making a positive impact in their communities. He hopes that the scholarship will support and inspire future leaders who are dedicated to improving society.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is December 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2024.

About Jared Kamrass:

Jared Kamrass is a political consultant based in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a Principal with Technicolor Political, the largest majority Black-owned firm in the Democratic party. His passion for politics was sparked while watching the television show "West Wing" with his dad and brother and witnessing Barack Obama's 2004 DNC Convention Speech in Boston.

Jared returned to Cincinnati after graduating from Ohio State and managed local campaigns before opening Rivertown Strategies in 2013. Over the course of eight years, Rivertown grew to be one of the top full-service Democratic consulting shops in the Midwest.

In the 2020 cycle, Jared served as a Senior Advisor to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Following the election, Jared joined Technicolor Political as a Principal, working as the ad maker and media consultant for a range of clients, including national committees, and candidates for Governor, Congress, and other statewide and local offices.

SOURCE Jared Kamrass Scholarship