Cincinnati-based Political Consultant Jared Kamrass Announces Scholarship to Support Students Committed to Public Service

News provided by

Jared Kamrass Scholarship

12 Jul, 2023, 14:32 ET

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared Kamrass, a principal at Technicolor Political, a full-service messaging and ad-making firm advising Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes across the country, has launched a scholarship program to support undergraduate and graduate students in the United States who are committed to public service and making a positive impact in their communities. The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service offers a one-time award of $1,000 to the selected student who demonstrates a passion for public service and a strong commitment to improving society.

To apply for the scholarship, students must be currently pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in the United States. Applicants are required to submit a creative essay of under 1000 words in response to the following question:

"What inspired you to pursue a career in public service, and how do you plan to use your education and skills to make a positive impact in your community and society at large?"

Jared Kamrass is looking for applicants who demonstrate a deep commitment to public service and a clear vision for making a positive impact in their communities. He hopes that the scholarship will support and inspire future leaders who are dedicated to improving society.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is December 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2024.

About Jared Kamrass:

Jared Kamrass is a political consultant based in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a Principal with Technicolor Political, the largest majority Black-owned firm in the Democratic party. His passion for politics was sparked while watching the television show "West Wing" with his dad and brother and witnessing Barack Obama's 2004 DNC Convention Speech in Boston.

Jared returned to Cincinnati after graduating from Ohio State and managed local campaigns before opening Rivertown Strategies in 2013. Over the course of eight years, Rivertown grew to be one of the top full-service Democratic consulting shops in the Midwest.

In the 2020 cycle, Jared served as a Senior Advisor to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.  Following the election, Jared joined Technicolor Political as a Principal, working as the ad maker and media consultant for a range of clients, including national committees, and candidates for Governor, Congress, and other statewide and local offices.

SOURCE Jared Kamrass Scholarship

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.