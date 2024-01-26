Cincinnati Children's Elevates Care for Pregnant Women with Complex Fetal Conditions

News provided by

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

26 Jan, 2024, 15:43 ET

CINCINNATI, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's announces the opening of a new antepartum unit within the Fetal Care Center. The seven state-of-the-art private rooms are tailored to provide short- and long-term inpatient care for a growing population of women navigating a pregnancy complicated by a high-risk fetal complex disease.

US News & World Report ranked Cincinnati Children's the number one pediatric hospital in the nation and its neonatology program also earned a number one ranking.

Continue Reading
Cincinnati Children's President & CEO, Steve Davis, MD, MMM, and TriHealth President & CEO, Mark Clement are joined by guests to cut the ribbon on the antepartum unit at Cincinnati Children's.
Cincinnati Children's President & CEO, Steve Davis, MD, MMM, and TriHealth President & CEO, Mark Clement are joined by guests to cut the ribbon on the antepartum unit at Cincinnati Children's.

"These rooms have been strategically placed in the hospital to provide pregnant women the best quality care and close proximity to any sophisticated fetal surgeries they may need leading up to birth," said Foong-Yen Lim, MD, Surgical Director, Cincinnati Children's Fetal Care Center. "We offer comprehensive care for expecting moms from prenatal diagnosis and counseling to birth and continue the care for moms and babies after birth."

The antepartum unit allows pregnant women to receive care needed to prolong their pregnancy, reducing risks and enhancing outcomes for their babies. The unit was thoughtfully designed to serve as a second home for moms while addressing their medical needs in private rooms, the procedure room or ultrasound room. Moms and their babies receive comprehensive services and subspecialty care needed at an in-patient level.

Cincinnati Children's is the only pediatric hospital in the region with an inpatient unit devoted to serving pregnant moms whose fetuses in need of complex care before and after birth. Continuous collaboration between maternal-fetal medicine specialists from TriHealth and UC Health, alongside experts in fetal imaging, fetal surgery and neonatology, ensures patients have seamless access to care every step of the way.

Differentiating itself from other fetal care clinics, Cincinnati Children's Fetal Care Center employs highly skilled nurses from TriHealth to provide compassionate, comforting care to expecting mothers before and after delivery. Simultaneously, the center's CenteringPregnancy® program offers prenatal care and education in a supportive group environment tailored for mothers navigating pregnancies complicated by fetal anomalies. Guided by experienced nurses and child life specialists, CenteringPregnancy addresses a wide spectrum of topics, including breastfeeding, stress management and the unique challenges associated with high-risk pregnancies involving fetal diagnoses. This nurturing space provides a safe haven for moms to share experiences, seek guidance and openly address concerns, fostering a community of understanding and support.

"We offer new, state-of-the-art, prenatal medical interventions and technologies offering hope for babies who just a few years ago didn't have that hope," said Mounira Habli, MD, Medical Director, Fetal Care Center. "The care provided at the Fetal Care Center will positively change the outcomes for moms and babies."

Families from across the country and around the world come to the Fetal Care Center for its unmatched level of care and family-centered support. Specialized fetal care nurse coordinators develop personalized programs to support patients and their babies at every juncture, beginning with prenatal counseling and extending well beyond childbirth. They work closely with patients, answering questions, providing education and offering unwavering support for patient families.

About Cincinnati Children's
Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. Several specialties were named number one, including neonatology. In addition, Cincinnati Children's is recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune. Nearly one-third of the health system's 18,800 employees are engaged in research, and Cincinnati Children's is one of the top two recipients of pediatric research grants from the National Institutes of Health. Additional information may be found at www.cincinnatichildrens.org

More about TriHealth
TriHealth, Cincinnati's nationally recognized health care system, is committed to getting health care right by providing patients the right care at the right place at the right time. TriHealth physicians, clinicians and team members serve Cincinnati through the Population Health model, which prioritizes caring for each patient's unique physical and behavioral health needs. More than 140 locations compose TriHealth's Greater Cincinnati network, including Bethesda North, Bethesda Butler, Good Samaritan and McCullough-Hyde hospitals. TriHealth's ambulatory network, physician practices, research division, employer-based health services, hospice care and fitness and health facilities provide patients and citizens clinical, educational, preventative and social programs designed to enhance their short- and long-term health care needs. Learn more at trihealth.com, Facebook.com/TriHealth, @TriHealth on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.com/TriHealth. 

SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Also from this source

A Year of Breakthroughs from Cincinnati Children's

A Year of Breakthroughs from Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's continues to be a cradle for great discoveries. More than $300M in grants and gifts fuel research at the nation's top-ranked...
Kroger executive Stuart Aitken joins Cincinnati Children's Board of Trustees

Kroger executive Stuart Aitken joins Cincinnati Children's Board of Trustees

Cincinnati Children's is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Aitken to its Board of Trustees. Aitken, an expert in marketing, strategy,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.