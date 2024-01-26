Cincinnati Children's Elevates Care for Pregnant Women with Complex Fetal Conditions

CINCINNATI, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's announces the opening of a new antepartum unit within the Fetal Care Center. The seven state-of-the-art private rooms are tailored to provide short- and long-term inpatient care for a growing population of women navigating a pregnancy complicated by a high-risk fetal complex disease.

US News & World Report ranked Cincinnati Children's the number one pediatric hospital in the nation and its neonatology program also earned a number one ranking.

Cincinnati Children's President & CEO, Steve Davis, MD, MMM, and TriHealth President & CEO, Mark Clement are joined by guests to cut the ribbon on the antepartum unit at Cincinnati Children's.

"These rooms have been strategically placed in the hospital to provide pregnant women the best quality care and close proximity to any sophisticated fetal surgeries they may need leading up to birth," said Foong-Yen Lim, MD, Surgical Director, Cincinnati Children's Fetal Care Center. "We offer comprehensive care for expecting moms from prenatal diagnosis and counseling to birth and continue the care for moms and babies after birth."

The antepartum unit allows pregnant women to receive care needed to prolong their pregnancy, reducing risks and enhancing outcomes for their babies. The unit was thoughtfully designed to serve as a second home for moms while addressing their medical needs in private rooms, the procedure room or ultrasound room. Moms and their babies receive comprehensive services and subspecialty care needed at an in-patient level.

Cincinnati Children's is the only pediatric hospital in the region with an inpatient unit devoted to serving pregnant moms whose fetuses in need of complex care before and after birth. Continuous collaboration between maternal-fetal medicine specialists from TriHealth and UC Health, alongside experts in fetal imaging, fetal surgery and neonatology, ensures patients have seamless access to care every step of the way.

Differentiating itself from other fetal care clinics, Cincinnati Children's Fetal Care Center employs highly skilled nurses from TriHealth to provide compassionate, comforting care to expecting mothers before and after delivery. Simultaneously, the center's CenteringPregnancy® program offers prenatal care and education in a supportive group environment tailored for mothers navigating pregnancies complicated by fetal anomalies. Guided by experienced nurses and child life specialists, CenteringPregnancy addresses a wide spectrum of topics, including breastfeeding, stress management and the unique challenges associated with high-risk pregnancies involving fetal diagnoses. This nurturing space provides a safe haven for moms to share experiences, seek guidance and openly address concerns, fostering a community of understanding and support.

"We offer new, state-of-the-art, prenatal medical interventions and technologies offering hope for babies who just a few years ago didn't have that hope," said Mounira Habli, MD, Medical Director, Fetal Care Center. "The care provided at the Fetal Care Center will positively change the outcomes for moms and babies."

Families from across the country and around the world come to the Fetal Care Center for its unmatched level of care and family-centered support. Specialized fetal care nurse coordinators develop personalized programs to support patients and their babies at every juncture, beginning with prenatal counseling and extending well beyond childbirth. They work closely with patients, answering questions, providing education and offering unwavering support for patient families.

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. Several specialties were named number one, including neonatology. In addition, Cincinnati Children's is recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune. Nearly one-third of the health system's 18,800 employees are engaged in research, and Cincinnati Children's is one of the top two recipients of pediatric research grants from the National Institutes of Health. Additional information may be found at www.cincinnatichildrens.org

More about TriHealth

TriHealth, Cincinnati's nationally recognized health care system, is committed to getting health care right by providing patients the right care at the right place at the right time. TriHealth physicians, clinicians and team members serve Cincinnati through the Population Health model, which prioritizes caring for each patient's unique physical and behavioral health needs. More than 140 locations compose TriHealth's Greater Cincinnati network, including Bethesda North, Bethesda Butler, Good Samaritan and McCullough-Hyde hospitals. TriHealth's ambulatory network, physician practices, research division, employer-based health services, hospice care and fitness and health facilities provide patients and citizens clinical, educational, preventative and social programs designed to enhance their short- and long-term health care needs. Learn more at trihealth.com, Facebook.com/TriHealth, @TriHealth on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.com/TriHealth.

SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center