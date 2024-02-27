Cincinnati Children's names Bob Carpenter senior vice president and chief legal officer

CINCINNATI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's has named Bob Carpenter senior vice president and chief legal officer. He had served in the role on an interim basis since Feb. 2.

An employee of the health system since 2006, Carpenter joins the 11-person Executive Team led by Steve Davis, MD, president and chief executive officer of Cincinnati Children's.

"Bob is a trusted leader with proven expertise in corporate governance, risk management, litigation and compliance." Post this Bob Carpenter is chief legal officer of Cincinnati Children’s.

"Bob is a trusted leader with proven expertise in corporate governance, risk management, litigation and compliance," Davis said. "His exemplary performance, deep identification with our mission, and collaborative approach to problem solving make him ideally suited to excel in this role. Additionally, his career journey at Cincinnati Children's is a great example of our investment in attracting, developing and retaining great talent."

During his tenure at Cincinnati Children's, Carpenter has effectively managed the Healthcare Professional Liability Program and served as lead internal counsel for multiple rounds of bond financing, achieving best-in-class results.

Carpenter initiated and led the Enterprise Risk Management Program, including oversight of the biennial risk assessment process. He standardized the centralized professional practice evaluation program and played a key role in identifying and recruiting professional practice leadership.

Carpenter earned a bachelor's degree in history from Hanover College in 1992 and a juris doctor degree in 1995 from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. A Cincinnati native, he lives in Madeira with his wife and their two sons.

He succeeds Rosland Fisher McLeod, who recently left after having been chief legal officer since 2022.

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. Every year, the health system serves patients and families from all 50 states and dozens of countries. About one-third of the organization's nearly 19,000 employees are engaged in research, and Cincinnati Children's is recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit academic organization that is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. Additional information may be found at CincinnatiChildrens.org.

SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center