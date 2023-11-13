Cincinnati Children's names Peter Adebi chief human resources and diversity officer

CINCINNATI, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Adebi has been named senior vice president, Human Resources and chief human resources and diversity officer at Cincinnati Children's.

"I'm thrilled to have Peter join the team at Cincinnati Children's," said Steve Davis, MD, president and chief executive officer. "Peter's proven expertise in helping organizations, teams and individuals maximize their potential and achieve their goals will help us continue to build upon the incredible culture we have and help us achieve our big dreams and aspirations." 

Adebi joins Cincinnati Children's from Nemours Children's Health, where he served in escalating roles in human resources, most recently as executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

Throughout his 21 years with Nemours, Adebi co-led the transformation of the workforce, including: an increase from 4,000 employees to more than 9,000; an expansion of locations from under 30 to more than 100; leading the design and implementation of world-class leadership development programs; and twice leading the HR component of an enterprise resource platform transition. 

Adebi has also authored a number of articles and papers on employee engagement, coaching and building high-performing teams.

"I am honored and excited to join the team at Cincinnati Children's, which is ranked the No. 1 children's hospital and health system in the nation," Adebi said. "I am looking forward to listening, learning and working together to build upon the excellent foundation and progress in human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, and community relations." 

Recognized as the 2023 CHRO of the Year by HR Person of the Year Award, Adebi serves as co-chair of the governing board of the chief human resources officers of the Evanta Network; director, board of trustees for the Center for Supportive Schools; and, director, board of trustees for the Wow Science Corp., a nonprofit academic enrichment program.

Adebi holds a master's degree in human resources, is a fellow of the Cornerstone Program, an HR executive development program, a graduate of National Academy of Human Resources' CHRO Academy, and a graduate of the Yale Global Executive Leadership Program through Yale University. He is a certified LeadQuest coach, physician development coach, and a co-active coach.

As the senior executive for all human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Cincinnati Children's, Adebi will serve as a member of the 11-person Executive Team, reporting to CEO Steve Davis.

Adebi's appointment begins Jan. 15, 2024. He succeeds Nerissa Morris, who announced her retirement in 2023. 

About Cincinnati Children's
Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. In addition, Cincinnati Children's is recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit academic health system that is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. Nearly one-third of the health system's 18,800 employees are engaged in research. Additional information may be found at CincinnatiChildrens.org  

