Cincinnati Children's Ranked #1 in the Nation in U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals Rankings

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's has been named #1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals 2023-24 rankings. Hospitals were ranked based on key clinical data that includes measures such as patient outcomes, diversity training and patient safety. The goal of these rankings is to identify hospitals that provide the highest quality care for children with the most serious or complicated medical conditions. The full report can be found here

"We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized as the best pediatric hospital in the nation," says Steve Davis, MD, MMM, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's. "This distinction only confirms what we have always known—that we have outstanding, talented team members who are unmatched in their dedication to ensuring that all children have access to exceptional care. Our people are—and have always been—innovators, teachers, collaborators and compassionate caregivers, and they lead the way in helping kids achieve their full potential." 

The Best Children's Hospitals list also includes national rankings across 10 pediatric specialties. Cincinnati Children's has been named in the top 10 of each of these specialty areas, including being ranked #1 in four areas: cancer care, diabetes & endocrinology, neonatology, and urology. Cincinnati Children's has been at the forefront of discovering new treatments that allow us to better care for our patients. Some of these recent advancements include: 

  • Radiation is a key tool to cure cancer, and Cincinnati Children's is pioneering the reinvention of its potential. Our Proton Therapy Center delivers the most cutting-edge form of radiation treatment available, and our groundbreaking cancer team conducted the world's first clinical trial of FLASH proton therapy. FLASH radiation is delivered in a fraction of a second and is being evaluated for its potential to decrease side effects and increase cures. 

  • Research led by the division of Endocrinology has made strides to enhance care for children with diabetes, working to close the health inequity gap through targeted intervention for patients with type 1 diabetes and exploring the impact of type 2 diabetes on developing brains. The division has also led efforts to reduce the risk of developing diabetes following total pancreatectomy with islet autotransplantation (TPIAT), a pain management procedure for children with acute and chronic pancreatitis, which only a few institutions in the United States are capable of performing. 

  • Cincinnati Children's has the only level IV NICU in Greater Cincinnati and provides world-class neonatology care to infants at all level III NICUs in the area. Our care is informed by our commitment to original research, such as discovering the 'Super' antibody to open doors for new vaccines and how the 'Eat, Sleep, Console' approach significantly reduces ICU stays for opioid-exposed newborns. Additionally, treatment innovations from the Fetal Care Center are showing prenatal intervention can be effective and worthwhile for conditions such as fetal renal failure. 

  • Cincinnati Children's Pediatric Urology division is home to the world's first multidisciplinary center dedicated to optimizing the health and quality of life for children born with Posterior Urethral Valves (PUV). Leveraging a comprehensive team across several specialties, each patient is proactively followed to optimize overall health, decrease risk of ongoing kidney injury, and promote mental wellness. A number of clinical and biomarker research projects are underway through the clinic to further provide world-class care to these patients. 

The national rankings for specialties at Cincinnati Children's are: 

Neonatology 

#1 

Pediatric Cancer 

#1 

Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology 

#1 

Pediatric Urology 

#1 

Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery 

#2 

Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery 

#2 

Pediatric Nephrology 

#3 

Pediatric Orthopedics 

#3 

Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery 

#4 

Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery* 

#7 

*Reflects the Joint Pediatric and Congenital Heart Program ranking. The Joint Pediatric and Congenital Heart Program is a collaboration between Cincinnati Children's and Kentucky Children's Hospital, part of UK HealthCare in Lexington. 

B-roll of Cincinnati Children's campus, including our newly opened Critical Care Building, can be found here

The City of Cincinnati is celebrating together with Cincinnati Children's, with area landmarks, including the Duke Energy Convention Center, displaying Cincinnati Children's brand colors from June 21-28.  

About Cincinnati Children's
Cincinnati Children's ranks #1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. In addition, Cincinnati Children's was recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune in 2023 – and ranks the highest of any children's hospital in the nation. Cincinnati Children's also was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023, and the only children's hospital recognized in the Top 20 by DiversityInc. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit academic health system that is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. Nearly one-third of the more than 18,000 employees are engaged in research, and Cincinnati Children's is one of the top recipients of pediatric research grants from the National Institutes of Health. 

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

