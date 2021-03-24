Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CINCINNATI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) today announced the internet availability of materials for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, the 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting Notice and Proxy Statement and the 2021 Annual Letter to Shareholders. The company has filed these materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and they are available for viewing online.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Saturday, May 8, at 9:30 a.m. ET as a virtual meeting. The company expects to resume its traditional in-person annual meeting next year.

The company invites shareholders of record as of March 10, 2021, to register for the meeting by 11:59 p.m., May 5, 2021, by visiting http://www.viewproxy.com/cinfin/2021:

If you receive a Notice of Internet Availability or Proxy Card, please click "Registration for Registered Holders" and enter your name, phone number, Control Number (found on your Notice of Internet Availability or Proxy Card) and email address.

If you hold your shares through a bank or broker, please click "Registration for Beneficial Holders", enter your name, email and phone number, provide proof of ownership in the form of a Control Number or bank/broker statement, and click submit. Then, if you wish to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting, please upload or email a copy of your legal proxy that you have obtained from your bank or broker to [email protected]

Shareholders will visit http://www.viewproxy.com/cinfin/2021 to join the live, interactive virtual meeting. To be admitted to the meeting, you must enter your Control Number and password from your meeting registration confirmation email. Participants are encouraged to visit the website to test their systems for compatibility in advance. Shareholders may contact [email protected] or call, 866-612-8937, for help resolving technical issues accessing the meeting. A listen-only webcast of the meeting is available to the public at cinfin.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the meeting close.

Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, the company encourages all shareholders to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Frequently Asked Questions section of its proxy statement beginning on page 72.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

