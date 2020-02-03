Cincinnati Financial Corporation Subsidiaries Announce Appointments and Promotions

CINCINNATI, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced today that on January 31, 2020, boards of its subsidiary companies held their regular meetings and appointed directors, officers and counsel, including the following promotions and new appointments:

Thomas J. Aaron, CPA, and Jill P. Meyer, Esq., directors of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, and Angela O. Delaney, senior vice president responsible for sales and marketing, were additionally appointed as directors of all property casualty subsidiaries.

Property Casualty Insurance – Standard Market:

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

The Cincinnati Casualty Company

The Cincinnati Indemnity Company

Promotion to Senior Vice President:

Angela O. Delaney – Sales & Marketing

Promotions to Vice President:

Scott R. Boden, AFSB – Management Liability & Surety

Daniel F. Henke, FCAS, MAAA, CPCU – Pricing Analytics

Blake D. Slater, CPA – Corporate Finance

Promotion (New Appointment) to Vice President:

Carol S. Chavers – Commercial Lines

Promotions to Assistant Vice President:

Mitchell D. Carson, ALCM, ARM, CSP – Loss Control

Stephen E. Dale, PE – Loss Control

Kenneth C. Kerby, CPCU, AIC, AIM, AIT, ARM, CFE – Special Investigations

Michael J. Lane, CPCU, AIM, AINS, AIT, API, ASLI – Information Technology

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Vice President:

Mili Banerjee-Pal – Learning & Development

Promotions to Secretary:

Peggy K. Alexander, CPCU – Commercial Lines

Russell A. Blessing, CIC, AIS – Sales & Marketing

Jennifer L. Byrne, AIM, AINS, AIS, AU – Commercial Lines

Kelly R. Chasteen, CPCU – Internal Audit

Rebecca J. Duff, ARM, CPCU – Loss Control

Jeffrey L. Geyer, CPCU, AIM, APA – Commercial Lines

Matthew R. Hambright, CPCU, APA – Premium Audit Field

Jason M. Hardesty, CPCU, AIAF, ARM, CMA, CPA, CSCA – Financial Planning & Analysis

Ted W. Hilgeman, CPA, CPCU – SEC Reporting

Scott R. Sanderson, CPCU, AIC – Headquarters Claims

Gary P. Williams – Information Technology

Michael D. Wood, CPCU, AIAF, CFE, CIA, CMA, CPA – Purchasing/Fleet

Promotions (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:

Anna B. Barrett, AINS – Headquarters Claims

Paul J. Braden, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims

James E. Brown, CPCU – Headquarters Claims

David T. Clay – Information Technology

David J. Dietz, AIC – Headquarters Claims

M. Chad Dowdy, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims

Robert D. Green – Information Technology

Sarah E. Hirsch, CPCU, API, AU – Commercial Lines

Terron S. Kemp, AIC – Headquarters Claims

Christopher J. Monahan, CPCU, AIM, CIC – Sales & Marketing

Joyce A. Neumiller, AIC, SCLA – Headquarters Claims

Damen J. Proffitt, AINS, AIT – Information Technology

Mark A. Williams, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Field Claims

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Treasurer:

James C. Sims – Corporate Accounting

Promotion to Senior Associate Counsel:

Beau K. Rymers, CPCU, AIC – Legal Litigation

Promotions (New Appointments) to Senior Associate Counsel:

Omar S. Odland – Legal Litigation

Amy C. Wright – Legal Litigation

The Cincinnati Life Insurance Company:

Promotions to Assistant Vice President:

Michael J. Lane*

C. Elaine Mackey, FSA, MAAA – Actuarial

Jeremy M. Singer, CLU, FALU, FLMI – Life Underwriting & Policy Issue

Promotions to Secretary:

Kelly R. Chasteen*

Jason M. Hardesty*

Ted W. Hilgeman*

Gary P. Williams*

Michael D. Wood*

Promotions (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:

David T. Clay*

Robert D. Green*

Damen J. Proffitt*

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Treasurer:

James C. Sims*

Promotion to Senior Associate Counsel:

Beau K. Rymers*

Promotions (New Appointments) to Senior Associate Counsel:

Omar S. Odland*

Amy C. Wright*

Property Casualty Insurance – Excess & Surplus Lines:

The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Promotion to Senior Vice President:

William H. Van Den Heuvel – Personal Lines

Promotion to Vice President:

Joseph M. Dempsey, AIM, AINS, ASLI, ERIS – CSU Underwriting

CFC Investment Company

Promotion to Vice President:

Blake D. Slater*

*Title as listed above

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation