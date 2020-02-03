Cincinnati Financial Corporation Subsidiaries Announce Appointments and Promotions

- Subsidiary Directors, Officers and Counsel

CINCINNATI, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced today that on January 31, 2020, boards of its subsidiary companies held their regular meetings and appointed directors, officers and counsel, including the following promotions and new appointments:

Thomas J. Aaron, CPA, and Jill P. Meyer, Esq., directors of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, and Angela O. Delaney, senior vice president responsible for sales and marketing, were additionally appointed as directors of all property casualty subsidiaries.

Property Casualty Insurance – Standard Market:
The Cincinnati Insurance Company
The Cincinnati Casualty Company
The Cincinnati Indemnity Company

Promotion to Senior Vice President:
     Angela O. Delaney – Sales & Marketing

Promotions to Vice President:
     Scott R. Boden, AFSB – Management Liability & Surety
     Daniel F. Henke, FCAS, MAAA, CPCU – Pricing Analytics
     Blake D. Slater, CPA – Corporate Finance

Promotion (New Appointment) to Vice President:
     Carol S. Chavers – Commercial Lines

Promotions to Assistant Vice President:
     Mitchell D. Carson, ALCM, ARM, CSP – Loss Control
     Stephen E. Dale, PE – Loss Control
     Kenneth C. Kerby, CPCU, AIC, AIM, AIT, ARM, CFE – Special Investigations
     Michael J. Lane, CPCU, AIM, AINS, AIT, API, ASLI – Information Technology

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Vice President:
     Mili Banerjee-Pal – Learning & Development

Promotions to Secretary:
     Peggy K. Alexander, CPCU – Commercial Lines
     Russell A. Blessing, CIC, AIS – Sales & Marketing
     Jennifer L. Byrne, AIM, AINS, AIS, AU – Commercial Lines
     Kelly R. Chasteen, CPCU – Internal Audit
     Rebecca J. Duff, ARM, CPCU – Loss Control
     Jeffrey L. Geyer, CPCU, AIM, APA – Commercial Lines
     Matthew R. Hambright, CPCU, APA – Premium Audit Field
     Jason M. Hardesty, CPCU, AIAF, ARM, CMA, CPA, CSCA – Financial Planning & Analysis
     Ted W. Hilgeman, CPA, CPCU – SEC Reporting
     Scott R. Sanderson, CPCU, AIC – Headquarters Claims
     Gary P. Williams – Information Technology
     Michael D. Wood, CPCU, AIAF, CFE, CIA, CMA, CPA – Purchasing/Fleet

Promotions (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:
     Anna B. Barrett, AINS – Headquarters Claims
     Paul J. Braden, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims
     James E. Brown, CPCU – Headquarters Claims
     David T. Clay – Information Technology
     David J. Dietz, AIC – Headquarters Claims
     M. Chad Dowdy, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims
     Robert D. Green – Information Technology
     Sarah E. Hirsch, CPCU, API, AU – Commercial Lines
     Terron S. Kemp, AIC – Headquarters Claims
     Christopher J. Monahan, CPCU, AIM, CIC – Sales & Marketing
     Joyce A. Neumiller, AIC, SCLA – Headquarters Claims
     Damen J. Proffitt, AINS, AIT – Information Technology
     Mark A. Williams, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Field Claims

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Treasurer:
     James C. Sims – Corporate Accounting

Promotion to Senior Associate Counsel:
     Beau K. Rymers, CPCU, AIC – Legal Litigation

Promotions (New Appointments) to Senior Associate Counsel:
     Omar S. Odland – Legal Litigation
     Amy C. Wright – Legal Litigation

The Cincinnati Life Insurance Company:

Promotions to Assistant Vice President:
     Michael J. Lane*
     C. Elaine Mackey, FSA, MAAA – Actuarial
     Jeremy M. Singer, CLU, FALU, FLMI – Life Underwriting & Policy Issue

Promotions to Secretary:
     Kelly R. Chasteen
     Jason M. Hardesty*
     Ted W. Hilgeman*
     Gary P. Williams*
     Michael D. Wood*

Promotions (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:
     David T. Clay*
     Robert D. Green*
     Damen J. Proffitt*    

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Treasurer:
     James C. Sims*

Promotion to Senior Associate Counsel:
     Beau K. Rymers*

Promotions (New Appointments) to Senior Associate Counsel:
     Omar S. Odland*
     Amy C. Wright*

Property Casualty Insurance – Excess & Surplus Lines:
The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Promotion to Senior Vice President:
     William H. Van Den Heuvel – Personal Lines

Promotion to Vice President:
     Joseph M. Dempsey, AIM, AINS, ASLI, ERIS – CSU Underwriting

CFC Investment Company

Promotion to Vice President:
     Blake D. Slater*

*Title as listed above

About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

