Cincinnati Financial Corporation to Present at the 2020 KBW Insurance Conference

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced today that the company will participate virtually in the 2020 KBW Insurance Conference on September 9 from 2:10 to 2:50 p.m. ET. Steven J. Johnston, FCAS, MAAA, CFA, CERA, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will represent the company.

The event will be carried live over the internet at cinfin.com/investors. Beginning on September 10, 2020, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days at the web address above.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance, our main business, through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

