Cincinnati Financial Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) today reported:

Third-quarter 2019 net income of $248 million , or $1.49 per share, compared with $553 million , or $3.38 per share, in the third quarter of 2018.

, or per share, compared with , or per share, in the third quarter of 2018. $42 million or 31% increase in non-GAAP operating income* to $179 million , or $1.08 per share, compared with $137 million , or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter of last year.

or 31% increase in non-GAAP operating income* to , or per share, compared with , or per share, in the third quarter of last year. $305 million decrease in third-quarter 2019 net income, primarily due to the after-tax net effect of a $291 million decrease in net investment gains and $56 million of other non-recurring items, partially offset by a $32 million increase in after-tax property casualty underwriting income.

decrease in third-quarter 2019 net income, primarily due to the after-tax net effect of a decrease in net investment gains and of other non-recurring items, partially offset by a increase in after-tax property casualty underwriting income. $57.37 book value per share at September 30, 2019 , a record high, up $9.27 or 19.3% since year-end.

book value per share at , a record high, up or 19.3% since year-end. 22.8% value creation ratio for the first nine months of 2019, compared with 5.0% for the 2018 period.

Financial Highlights





(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Revenue Data

























Earned premiums

$ 1,446



$ 1,298



11

$ 4,163



$ 3,852



8

Investment income, net of expenses

161



154



5

478



458



4

Total revenues

1,700



1,915



(11)

5,772



4,697



23

Income Statement Data

























Net income

$ 248



$ 553



(55)

$ 1,371



$ 739



86

Investment gains and losses, after-tax

69



360



(81)

880



293



200

Other non-recurring items

—



56



nm

—



56



nm

Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 179



$ 137



31

$ 491



$ 390



26

Per Share Data (diluted)

























Net income

$ 1.49



$ 3.38



(56)

$ 8.30



$ 4.49



85

Investment gains and losses, after-tax

0.41



2.20



(81)

5.32



1.78



199

Other non-recurring items



—





0.34



nm



—





0.34



nm

Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 1.08



$ 0.84



29

$ 2.98



$ 2.37



26





























Book value













$ 57.37



$ 51.22



12

Cash dividend declared

$ 0.56



$ 0.53



6

$ 1.68



$ 1.59



6

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

165.6



164.0



1

165.1



164.7



0































* The Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures defines and reconciles measures presented in this release that are not based on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. ** Forward-looking statements and related assumptions are subject to the risks outlined in the company's safe harbor statement.

Insurance Operations Third-Quarter Highlights

94.2% third-quarter 2019 property casualty combined ratio, improved from 96.8% for the third quarter of 2018.

8% growth in third-quarter net written premiums, reflecting price increases and premium growth initiatives.

$192 million third-quarter 2019 property casualty new business written premiums, up 25%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2018 contributed $43 million or 22% of total new business written premiums.

third-quarter 2019 property casualty new business written premiums, up 25%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2018 contributed or 22% of total new business written premiums. $12 million of life insurance subsidiary net income, down $3 million from the third quarter of 2018, and 12% growth in third-quarter 2019 term life insurance earned premiums.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights

5% or $7 million increase in third-quarter 2019 pretax investment income, including a 11% increase for stock portfolio dividends and a 1% decrease in bond interest income.

increase in third-quarter 2019 pretax investment income, including a 11% increase for stock portfolio dividends and a 1% decrease in bond interest income. Three-month increase of 2% in fair value of total investments at September 30, 2019 , including a 2% increase for both the stock portfolio and the bond portfolio.

, including a 2% increase for both the stock portfolio and the bond portfolio. $3.113 billion parent company cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2019 , up 26% from year-end 2018.

Property Casualty Operations Maintaining Profitability

Steven J. Johnston, president and chief executive officer, commented: "Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $179 million, up 31%, driven by underwriting profits as well as pretax investment income that increased 5% over last year's third quarter.

"Our property casualty insurance business achieved $83 million of underwriting profit in the third-quarter, nearly doubling last year's result and taking our nine-month underwriting profit to $222 million. Notably, our personal lines segment recorded an underwriting profit at nine-months for the first time since 2013.

"Our combined ratio of 94.2% – 2.6 points better than last year's third-quarter result – helped to bring our nine-month ratio to 94.6%. Also on a nine-month basis, our current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses – sometimes referred to as our core combined ratio – improved 1.2 points to 92.0% compared with last year.

"As we apply a consistent reserving approach and as new data comes to light, we strive to take appropriate action. About four years ago, we saw elevated loss cost trends in commercial casualty. Since the end of 2015, we've increased net loss reserves for that line of business by 26%, while annualized earned premiums rose approximately 8%."

Growth Balanced with Underwriting Discipline

"New business premiums written by agencies rose 18% to a record $585 million in the first nine months of 2019. Our field marketing associates, who underwrite our new business, are armed with analytics that complement their experience, earned through an average of 21 years in the industry, giving them confidence when competing for our agencies' best accounts.

"Net written premiums for the first nine months grew 9% compared with the first nine months of 2018, reflecting low-single-digit average price increases for commercial lines standard and nonadmitted business, and mid-single-digit average price increases in personal lines.

"Our newest endeavors, Cincinnati ReSM and Cincinnati Global Underwriting LtdSM , are both continuing to perform as planned, combining to contribute 4% to our nine-month net written premium growth.

"Our personal lines high net worth business – an area of focus since just 2015 – increased net written premiums 30% so far this year, reaching $302 million. As we add these new capabilities, we can also find new solutions to solve challenges facing the independent insurance agents who represent us.

"Our agents asked for an additional way to serve clients in their communities, who have good high net worth personal lines accounts but are not eligible for admitted market coverage. By combining the resources and expertise of our excess and surplus lines and high net worth underwriting teams we'll be able to offer them an excess and surplus lines homeowner policy by 2020."

Delivering Steady Value for Shareholders

"At September 30, our book value again reached a record high, increasing 19.3% since December 31, 2018. Consolidated cash and total investments climbed to nearly $20 billion, including $3.6 billion in unrealized gains on stocks we still own. Our allocation to blue chip, dividend paying stocks has rewarded us as our common equity portfolio outpaced the S&P 500 for both the three- and nine-month periods.

"Our value creation ratio, which considers the dividends we pay as well as growth in book value, was 22.8% for the first nine months – ahead of our 10% to 13% average annual target for this measure."

Insurance Operations Highlights

Consolidated Property Casualty Insurance Results

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Earned premiums

$ 1,376



$ 1,237



11



$ 3,960



$ 3,667



8



Fee revenues

3



2



50



8



8



0



Total revenues

1,379



1,239



11



3,968



3,675



8































Loss and loss expenses

864



813



6



2,517



2,425



4



Underwriting expenses

432



384



13



1,229



1,143



8



Underwriting profit

$ 83



$ 42



98



$ 222



$ 107



107































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Loss and loss expenses

62.8 %

65.7 %

(2.9)



63.6 %

66.1 %

(2.5)



Underwriting expenses

31.4



31.1



0.3



31.0



31.2



(0.2)



Combined ratio

94.2 %

96.8 %

(2.6)



94.6 %

97.3 %

(2.7)











































% Change









% Change

Agency renewal written premiums

$ 1,119



$ 1,088



3



$ 3,435



$ 3,321



3



Agency new business written premiums

192



154



25



585



494



18



Other written premiums

40



4



nm



188



38



395



Net written premiums

$ 1,351



$ 1,246



8



$ 4,208



$ 3,853



9































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Current accident year before catastrophe losses

60.3 %

59.1 %

1.2



61.0 %

62.0 %

(1.0)



Current accident year catastrophe losses

6.2



10.1



(3.9)



7.7



7.4



0.3



Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(2.8)



(3.1)



0.3



(4.5)



(3.0)



(1.5)



Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.9)



(0.4)



(0.5)



(0.6)



(0.3)



(0.3)



Loss and loss expense ratio

62.8 %

65.7 %

(2.9)



63.6 %

66.1 %

(2.5)































Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

91.7 %

90.2 %

1.5



92.0 %

93.2 %

(1.2)

































$105 million or 8% growth of third-quarter 2019 property casualty net written premiums, and nine-month growth of 9%, reflecting premium growth initiatives and price increases. Third-quarter growth included a contribution of 3% from Cincinnati Global Underwriting. Cincinnati Re third-quarter net written premiums were similar to a year ago.

or 8% growth of third-quarter 2019 property casualty net written premiums, and nine-month growth of 9%, reflecting premium growth initiatives and price increases. Third-quarter growth included a contribution of 3% from Cincinnati Global Underwriting. Cincinnati Re third-quarter net written premiums were similar to a year ago. $38 million or 25% increase in third-quarter 2019 new business premiums written by agencies and nine-month growth of 18%. The third-quarter growth included a $32 million increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2018.

or 25% increase in third-quarter 2019 new business premiums written by agencies and nine-month growth of 18%. The third-quarter growth included a increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2018. 146 new agency appointments in the first nine months of 2019, including 58 that market only our personal lines products.

2.6 percentage-point improvement in the third-quarter 2019 combined ratio and a 2.7 percentage-point improvement for the nine-month period, including a decrease for losses from natural catastrophes of 4.4 points for the third quarter of 2019 and no change for the nine-month period.

3.7 percentage-point third-quarter 2019 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $52 million , compared with 3.5 points or $44 million for third-quarter 2018.

, compared with 3.5 points or for third-quarter 2018. 5.1 percentage-point nine-month 2019 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 3.3 points for the first nine months of 2018.

1.0 percentage-point decrease, to 61.0%, for the nine-month 2019 ratio of current accident year losses and loss expenses before catastrophes, including a decrease of 0.8 points in the ratio for current accident year losses of $1 million or more per claim.

or more per claim. 0.2 percentage-point decrease in the nine-month 2019 underwriting expense ratio, compared with the same period of 2018, keeping generally in line with our longer-term historical average and reflecting higher earned premiums and ongoing expense management.

Commercial Lines Insurance Results

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Earned premiums

$ 834



$ 805



4



$ 2,467



$ 2,407



2



Fee revenues

1



1



0



3



3



0



Total revenues

835



806



4



2,470



2,410



2































Loss and loss expenses

510



515



(1)



1,541



1,544



0



Underwriting expenses

269



257



5



785



770



2



Underwriting profit

$ 56



$ 34



65



$ 144



$ 96



50































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Loss and loss expenses

61.2 %

63.9 %

(2.7)



62.5 %

64.1 %

(1.6)



Underwriting expenses

32.2



32.0



0.2



31.8



32.0



(0.2)



Combined ratio

93.4 %

95.9 %

(2.5)



94.3 %

96.1 %

(1.8)











































% Change









% Change

Agency renewal written premiums

$ 713



$ 702



2



$ 2,279



$ 2,231



2



Agency new business written premiums

124



94



32



381



316



21



Other written premiums

(21)



(22)



5



(69)



(63)



(10)



Net written premiums

$ 816



$ 774



5



$ 2,591



$ 2,484



4































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Current accident year before catastrophe losses

60.5 %

58.2 %

2.3



61.5 %

61.9 %

(0.4)



Current accident year catastrophe losses

4.6



10.3



(5.7)



7.1



7.0



0.1



Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(3.4)



(3.8)



0.4



(5.4)



(4.1)



(1.3)



Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.5)



(0.8)



0.3



(0.7)



(0.7)



0.0



Loss and loss expense ratio

61.2 %

63.9 %

(2.7)



62.5 %

64.1 %

(1.6)































Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

92.7 %

90.2 %

2.5



93.3 %

93.9 %

(0.6)

































$42 million or 5% increase in third-quarter 2019 commercial lines net written premiums, including higher renewal and new business written premiums. Four percent increase in nine-month net written premiums.

or 5% increase in third-quarter 2019 commercial lines net written premiums, including higher renewal and new business written premiums. Four percent increase in nine-month net written premiums. $11 million or 2% increase in third-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases in the low-single-digit percent range, and including commercial auto increases in the high-single-digit range.

or 2% increase in third-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases in the low-single-digit percent range, and including commercial auto increases in the high-single-digit range. $30 million or 32% increase in third-quarter 2019 new business written by agencies, reflecting growth for each major line of business. For the nine-month period, the increase was 21%.

or 32% increase in third-quarter 2019 new business written by agencies, reflecting growth for each major line of business. For the nine-month period, the increase was 21%. 2.5 percentage-point third-quarter 2019 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 5.4 points for losses from natural catastrophes.

1.8 percentage-point improvement in the nine-month 2019 combined ratio, despite an increase for losses from natural catastrophes of 0.1 points

3.9 percentage-point third-quarter 2019 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $33 million , compared with 4.6 points or $37 million for third-quarter 2018.

, compared with 4.6 points or for third-quarter 2018. 6.1 percentage-point nine-month 2019 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 4.8 points for the first nine months of 2018.

Personal Lines Insurance Results

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Earned premiums

$ 354



$ 338



5



$ 1,046



$ 994



5



Fee revenues

1



1



0



3



4



(25)



Total revenues

355



339



5



1,049



998



5































Loss and loss expenses

244



249



(2)



734



756



(3)



Underwriting expenses

108



99



9



311



292



7



Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 3



$ (9)



nm



$ 4



$ (50)



nm































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Loss and loss expenses

69.2 %

73.7 %

(4.5)



70.2 %

76.0 %

(5.8)



Underwriting expenses

30.4



29.3



1.1



29.7



29.4



0.3



Combined ratio

99.6 %

103.0 %

(3.4)



99.9 %

105.4 %

(5.5)











































% Change









% Change

Agency renewal written premiums

$ 356



$ 342



4



$ 1,003



$ 948



6



Agency new business written premiums

40



42



(5)



122



127



(4)



Other written premiums

(8)



(7)



(14)



(26)



(20)



(30)



Net written premiums

$ 388



$ 377



3



$ 1,099



$ 1,055



4































Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change

Current accident year before catastrophe losses

63.8 %

64.0 %

(0.2)



62.2 %

65.0 %

(2.8)



Current accident year catastrophe losses

7.2



9.7



(2.5)



9.7



9.5



0.2



Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(1.3)



(0.5)



(0.8)



(2.0)



1.2



(3.2)



Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.5)



0.5



(1.0)



0.3



0.3



0.0



Loss and loss expense ratio

69.2 %

73.7 %

(4.5)



70.2 %

76.0 %

(5.8)































Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

94.2 %

93.3 %

0.9



91.9 %

94.4 %

(2.5)

































$11 million or 3% increase in third-quarter 2019 personal lines net written premiums, driven by higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases averaging in the mid-single-digit percent range, and 4% nine-month growth. Third-quarter net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 33%, to a $302 million nine-month total.

or 3% increase in third-quarter 2019 personal lines net written premiums, driven by higher renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases averaging in the mid-single-digit percent range, and 4% nine-month growth. Third-quarter net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 33%, to a nine-month total. $2 million or 5% decrease in third-quarter 2019 new business written by agencies, and a nine-month decrease of 4%, reflecting pricing discipline.

or 5% decrease in third-quarter 2019 new business written by agencies, and a nine-month decrease of 4%, reflecting pricing discipline. 3.4 percentage-point improvement in the third-quarter 2019 combined ratio, including a reduction of 3.5 points for losses from natural catastrophes, and an improvement of 5.5 points for the nine-month period, reflecting better current accident year loss experience before catastrophes and favorable reserve development on prior accident years.

1.8 percentage-point third-quarter 2019 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $7 million , compared with less than $1 million for third-quarter 2018.

, compared with less than for third-quarter 2018. 1.7 percentage-point nine-month 2019 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with unfavorable development of 1.5 points for the first nine months of 2018.