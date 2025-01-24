Cincinnati Icons Collide: Graeter's Ice Cream and Skyline Chili Launch Limited-Edition Skyline Spice Ice Cream Just in Time for the Big Game

New Flavor Combines Graeter's Ultra-Small Batch French Pot Ice Cream with Oyster Crackers and Skyline's Secret Spice Mix

Now Available for Nationwide Shipping; Available in Graeter's Scoop Shops and Skyline Restaurants Beginning Jan. 27

CINCINNATI, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two iconic Ohio-based brands, Graeter's Ice Cream, America's oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, and Skyline Chili, the 75-year-old Cincinnati-style chili restaurant famous for its Cheese Coneys and Ways, are unveiling their much anticipated collaboration: Graeter's Skyline Spice Ice Cream. The limited-edition ice cream flavor launches online for nationwide orders today, Jan. 24, and in stores Jan. 27, just in time for Big Game watch parties as well as the winter chili season. This wacky-yet-wonderful creation combines Graeter's handcrafted French Pot ice cream with oyster crackers and Skyline's signature chili spice mix, offering the best of both worlds from these two beloved Cincinnati eateries.

Graeter’s Ice Cream and Skyline Chili launch limited-edition Skyline Spice Ice Cream. The new flavor combines Graeter’s ultra-small batch French Pot ice cream with oyster crackers and Skyline’s secret spice mix. Available Jan. 24 for nationwide shipping; available in Graeter’s scoop shops and Skyline restaurants Jan. 27, while supplies last.

"Everyone who knows chili knows Skyline and, as longtime fans ourselves, we were eager to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind, must-try flavor," said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO, Graeter's. "Last year, speculation about our unconventional and somewhat polarizing partnership started a social media frenzy. We spent months perfecting the recipe and are extremely happy to confirm the rumors are true – and the flavor will surprise you."

"This is the first time Skyline has done a dessert collaboration, so we knew it needed to be worth it," said Dick Williams, chairman and CEO, Skyline Chili. "Graeter's Skyline Spice Ice Cream has the heart and soul of both beloved Midwest-born brands in every bite."

The MVP of unique game day snacks, Graeter's Skyline Spice Ice Cream is sweet, savory, and unlike anything ice cream or chili lovers have tasted before. With just two weeks until gametime, Graeter's Skyline Spice Ice Cream is available starting Jan. 27 in 5oz scoops in all Skyline restaurants, in a pint and by the scoop at all Graeter's scoop shops, and in pints at select Kroger stores throughout Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; and Louisville, Ky.

Graeter's Skyline Spice Ice Cream is also available nationwide for online orders starting today, Jan. 24, at Graeters.com so fans across the country can bring it to their watch parties and tailgates for a truly unforgettable experience.

About Graeter's

Since 1870, five generations of the Graeter family have remained committed to handcrafting only the most indulgent ice cream available. From humble beginnings serving ice cream from a cart in Cincinnati to the nationwide presence of Graeter's Ice Cream today, the family has stayed true to the traditional "French Pot" method and is the only company in the world that still makes ice cream at scale this way. Graeter's has 50+ retail stores and ships more than 300,000 pints annually. The brand can also be found in more than 3,000 grocery stores in 46 states.

About Skyline Chili

Since 1949, Skyline Chili's Cheese Coneys, 3-Ways and fast table-side service have been enjoyed by families for generations. Skyline serves its signature products in 138 restaurants and in grocery stores across the country. Skyline is dedicated to bringing friends and families together for an experience like no other. Skyline is proud to be the official chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, and FC Cincinnati.

