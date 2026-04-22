Cincinnati Industrial Market Gains Major Distribution Asset as Keller Warehousing Launches 200,000 SF Facility

New food-grade warehouse strengthens regional supply chain infrastructure as strong tenant demand drives market growth

COVINGTON, Ky., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing today announced the availability of 200,000 square feet of premium food-grade industrial space at 4293 Winston Avenue in Covington, Kentucky, adding significant distribution capacity to the Cincinnati market as regional demand continues to drive exceptional growth.

Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, Cincinnati, OH Market, Covington, KY location, Winston Avenue 200,000 SF Food Grade Warehouse Now Available

Cincinnati's industrial market reflects exceptional strength, with tenant demand driving 1.5 million SF of net absorption in 2025 while available space tightened to just 5.9% vacancy Newmark – well below the national average – creating opportunities for modern, well-positioned facilities like the new Covington location.

"Cincinnati's industrial market is experiencing unprecedented strength, with institutional demand reflecting the region's strategic advantages," said Daryl Mickley, President of Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing. "Our Covington facility capitalizes on what we believe is the most strategic distribution location in the Midwest – direct access to four major interstates serving 60% of the U.S. population within a 600-mile radius."

Industry analysts note that Cincinnati is poised to maintain its prominence as a key market for industrial big-box operations, with its strategic location, exceptional air freight infrastructure, and strong labor force continuing to attract occupiers looking for efficient distribution and logistics solutions. The region offers unmatched geographic advantages, with 36.8 million residents within 250 miles, surpassing major markets like Atlanta, Los Angeles County, and Dallas-Ft. Worth.

The Covington facility features heavy power infrastructure, full climate control, 10 dock-high doors, and 20-foot clear ceiling heights. The food-grade certification positions the property to serve the growing e-commerce fulfillment and regional distribution sectors.

"We're seeing increased demand from companies seeking to reduce delivery times and improve supply chain resilience," Mickley added. "This facility's immediate interstate access – I-71, I-75, I-275, and I-471 – enables same-day delivery to major population centers and two-day ground shipping to 75% of U.S. markets."

Recent market data shows Cincinnati's industrial fundamentals remain strong, with the Airport and Tri-County submarkets recording significant positive net absorption in early 2026, while flex space remains in high demand, demonstrating continued market momentum.

The facility is immediately available for lease through Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, part of the Keller Logistics Group family of companies.

About Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing Founded as part of Keller Logistics Group, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing provides strategic distribution and food-grade warehousing solutions throughout the Midwest corridor. For more information, visit kellerlogistics.com.

Media Contact: Christine Moen

[email protected]

SOURCE Keller Logistics Group, Inc.