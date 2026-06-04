Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing Stacks the Bench for Next Era of 3PL and E-Commerce Growth

"Multi-year leadership build under President Daryl Mickley positions the Defiance, Ohio-based affiliate as a national 3PL powerhouse.

DEFIANCE, Ohio, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, an affiliate of Keller Logistics Group (KLG), is executing a multi-year strategy to build for the future of 3PL warehousing, co-packing, and e-commerce fulfillment, and has assembled one of the industry's deepest leadership benches to make it happen.

Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, Cincinnati, OH Market, Covington, KY location, Winston Avenue 200,000 SF Food Grade Warehouse Now Available

The most recent addition to that build is Mike Whitlock, who joins as Director of Business Development. Whitlock brings 20+ years of revenue leadership, most recently as Vice President of Sales at PGL, where he drove 18% revenue growth, and a decade as VP of Sales, Marketing & Pricing at John S. Connor, where he generated $20M+ in new business in a single year. He also held senior sales roles at RCI-Logistics, GTS Group, and DHL Worldwide.

The build behind Whitlock has been led by Daryl Mickley, President of Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, whose global 3PL, network design, and WMS background spans SEKO Logistics, The Step2 Company, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, BAX Global, and Fritz Companies (later UPS Supply Chain Services).

"This is the bench we have been building toward," said Mickley. "Warehousing is no longer a real estate business. It is a technology business, an automation business, an e-commerce fulfillment business, and a value-added services business - all at once. The companies that will win the next decade are the ones who have already put the right people in place. We have."

The operational backbone is led by Directors of Operations Dave Reese and Roy Olson. Reese oversees 13+ North American facilities totaling more than 3 million square feet, bringing 30+ years of supply chain operations leadership from PFSweb (COO/EVP Global Operations, 12 DCs, 2,000+ FTEs at peak), DHL Supply Chain, Radial, GEODIS, and DAISYTEK, with expertise in pick-to-light, put-to-light, and high-speed sortation systems. Olson joins from FedEx Supply Chain, where as General Manager he ran the P&G Lima, Ohio facility with $21M in P&L responsibility, and brings 16 years of operations leadership across QuickBox, GEODIS, and DHL. On the technology side, Jennifer Hogue brings 27 years of WMS and managed services leadership from Datex, SEKO Logistics, and Crane Worldwide Logistics, where she grew the contract logistics product from $50M to $100M+ in three years.

Day-to-day operations across Keller's national footprint are anchored by accomplished site and functional leaders. Seth Webb joins from FedEx Supply Chain, bringing 13+ years of P&L-owning 3PL operations leadership with proven safety and margin gains. Jed Patrum brings two decades of multi-site 3PL and global supply chain experience from PGL, SEKO Logistics, Delta Material Services, and Crane Worldwide. Zachary Mayer brings the Bath & Body Works playbook for launching high-velocity automated distribution centers. Brandon Gaither brings e-commerce and AutoStore-enabled fulfillment expertise from Ryder, RR Donnelley, and Chewy.com. And James Lobb brings 15+ years of food and beverage supply chain, MRP, and 3PL/co-pack vendor management from Kerry, Blue Triton Brands, and Nestle Waters.

"Look at where these people came from - SEKO, FedEx Supply Chain, DHL, Crane Worldwide, Ryder, Bath & Body Works, PepsiCo, Nestle, PFSweb," Mickley added. "They came to Keller because they saw what this organization is building: a fundamentally different kind of 3PL partner, with the agility of a private company and the talent depth of a national platform. The bench is stacked. The strategy is set. And we are just getting started."

Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing operates nationwide, with value-added co-packing and secondary packaging serving food and beverage, consumer products, building materials, and e-commerce customers, including recent expansions in Maine and Connecticut.

About Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing

Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing is an affiliate of Keller Logistics Group, the Defiance, Ohio-based asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider founded in 1978.Keller Logistics Group's family of companies also includes Keller Trucking, Keller Freight Solutions, and Keller Industrial Properties. Learn more at kellerlogistics.com.

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SOURCE Keller Logistics Group, Inc.