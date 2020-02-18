Cincinnati Police Department Becomes First Major City to Complete Roll Out of Axon Body 3 Camera with Live Streaming for All Officers

"We're proud to work with the Cincinnati Police Department and support officers who put their lives on the line to protect others," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "And we're grateful to all of our partners in law enforcement, as well as union and civil rights groups, who provided input and helped make Axon Body 3 the game-changing device it is."

Axon Body 3 is LTE-enabled and designed for officer safety with expanding capabilities like critical evidence previews, prioritized wireless upload capabilities, and more. The camera was built to help officers capture the truth, act on real-time awareness, and take back time spent on handling administrative tasks. The camera also includes improved low-light image clarity and audio technology.

For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/products/axon-body-3 .

About Axon



Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 428,600 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 225,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

