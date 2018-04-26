"Cinco Like You Mean It" at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® this Cinco de Mayo

Señor Cinco, On The Border's official "spokeslime," knows a thing or two about partying, and plans to make another appearance on a day he looks forward to every year. "I love this day, it's what I live for," said Señor Cinco. "My mission is to celebrate like there's no mañana and I expect every guest to do the same!"

To make sure guests take their Cinco to the next level, On The Border's drink specials for the day are an absolute blowout. Margarita lovers may choose from OTB's signature $5 Cinco'Rita cocktail either frozen or on the rocks or a top shelf $10 Perfect Patron margarita. There will also be draft beer specials- available brands vary by location. And for guests who truly get in the Cinco spirit, shot specials are available for $3, $4, and $5!

But, it doesn't stop there! Free promotional items will be given away at all locations and Club Cantina members will receive a free Patron t-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, live entertainment will be taking the festivities outside to the parking lot where guests can dance the day and night away at participating locations. Guests can get details by visiting their favorite local On The Border restaurant or by visiting http://www.ontheborder.com/events/cinco-de-mayo.

Cinco de Mayo is on Saturday this year, but businesses are encouraged to order in any time during the week to share the Cinco experience with co-workers. "Our catering service is a quick, easy, appetizing way to celebrate Cinco, while also showing employees how much they are appreciated," said Rebecca Miller, vice president, marketing & digital experience with On The Border. "It's a great way to celebrate with your team leading into the weekend."

Cinco de Mayo has been an essential part of the OTB experience for more than 30 years, and in 2018, the experience promises to be even better. The day is a promise of a good time, great service, delicious food, quality drinks, and special memories. "Last year's Cinco was a huge success for us," said Miller. "Restaurants were full of people Cinco-ing Like They Mean It and we expect much more of the same this year."

Price and participation may vary by location. Void where prohibited by law. Dine-in only. Local laws apply regarding the days and times alcohol is available for purchase. Must be 21 or older to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly. Other restrictions or exclusions may apply as required by local liquor laws and policies.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With 156 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia, there's always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. Owned by Border Holdings, LLC. Follow and 'like' On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, become a fan on Instagram @ontheborder and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

