Cincom® and enVista Announce Partnership

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with enVista, a leading global software, consulting, managed services and automation firm, whereby enVista will sell and supply CPQSync™ by Cincom, Cincom's SaaS-based Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) solution. The partnership will enable enVista to offer a solution to clients for configuring, pricing, and quoting complex products and solutions, while expanding Cincom's reach to enVista's significant client base.

According to Gene Bornac, chief strategy officer at enVista, "Many enVista clients are looking for a user-friendly CPQ tool that not only provides a competitive edge but is also flexible and adaptable. We are excited by the opportunity to deliver CPQSync solutions to enVista's retail, distribution, manufacturing and 3PL/LSP clients and Cincom customers."

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync by Cincom is a SaaS solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. The solution is a Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution that is fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales. CPQSync is integrated with Microsoft F&O (Finance and Operations) and leverages Microsoft Power Platform.

Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels for North America, says, "We are thrilled to partner with enVista. Together, Cincom and enVista help optimize technology and processes so businesses can improve the customer experience and better compete in a digital world."

enVista is a global software, consulting, managed services and automation firm that uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce for the world's leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs and omnichannel retailers. enVista optimizes supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings and unify commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista's market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm's ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allow mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let's have a conversation™. For more information, visit www.envistacorp.com.

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager, at [email protected].

