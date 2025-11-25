CINCOM Launches 2025 Black Friday Sale With Up to 50% Off, Encouraging Consumers to Invest in Self-Care This Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CINCOM, a home-massage and wellness brand dedicated to everyday relaxation, today announced the launch of its 2025 Black Friday–Cyber Monday (BFCM) Sale, offering up to 50% off from November 20 to December 1.

As self-care continues to gain momentum across all age groups, CINCOM's accessible massage devices provide an easy way for individuals to bring more comfort and recovery into their homes.

A Black Friday Designed for Self-Care

Rather than traditional holiday messaging centered solely on gifting, CINCOM's 2025 campaign encourages consumers to prioritize their own well-being and daily comfort.

From long workdays and long commutes to workout routines and everyday stress, home-massage tools have become one of the most practical upgrades for personal relaxation. CINCOM's devices are designed to help users unwind, recharge, and feel better without requiring extra time or complicated routines.

The BFCM sale spans CINCOM's full lineup, allowing shoppers to invest in meaningful self-care at the brand's best prices of the year.

Top Categories Featured in the 2025 BFCM Sale

To help shoppers quickly find the right fit for their routines, CINCOM has curated several highlighted collections for the 2025 Black Friday–Cyber Monday event.

Everyday Comfort Under $100

CINCOM's Under $100 collection is designed for those who want to introduce massage into daily life without a big commitment. From compact hand and leg massagers to easy-to-use entry models, these devices slip seamlessly into workdays, study sessions, and cozy nights in. Ideal for first-time buyers and thoughtful, affordable gifts.

Biggest Savings: 50% OFF

The 50% OFF collection brings together some of CINCOM's most powerful devices at their best prices of the year. Shoppers can access advanced air-compression leg systems and premium home-massage tools that support relaxation, circulation, and post-activity recovery—now at deeply reduced prices that are rarely seen outside of Black Friday.

Bundle & Save: Build Your Home Spa

For those ready to upgrade more than one area of the body, CINCOM's Bundle & Save collection makes it easy to build a complete home spa. Thoughtfully paired sets, such as leg and knee massagers for full lower-body relief or hand and neck solutions for desk-bound users, offer better value when purchased together and are ideal for couples, families, or anyone designing a self-care corner at home.

Best-Sellers: Customer Favorites, Proven Relief

Featuring CINCOM's most trusted leg, hand, and full-body massagers—known for their excellent balance of performance, quality, and price—this Best-Sellers collection is perfect for shoppers who want to go straight to the brand's most proven solutions for everyday tension, fatigue, and relaxation.

Where to Shop the 2025 BFCM Sale

CINCOM's Black Friday–Cyber Monday offers will be available across its official channels, giving customers the flexibility to shop where they prefer:

Each channel will feature a selection of CINCOM's best-selling massage devices, all aligned with the brand's mission of making at-home wellness more accessible.

A Message From CINCOM

"More people are realizing that self-care isn't a luxury—it's a necessity," said a CINCOM spokesperson.

"Our Black Friday sale gives customers an opportunity to bring meaningful comfort into their homes at the best prices of the year. If there's a moment to invest in feeling better every day, it's now."

A Smart Time for Personal Wellness Upgrades

With strong seasonal discounts and a growing focus on personal well-being, Black Friday has become an ideal moment for consumers looking to improve their daily comfort.

CINCOM's products—known for their simplicity, warm feel, and consistent performance—are built for real routines, from post-work relaxation to winter comfort and at-home recovery.

Whether shoppers are seeking relief from long workdays, wanting to elevate their self-care rituals, or looking to refresh their home wellness setup, CINCOM's BFCM lineup provides a practical and immediate-benefit upgrade.

About CINCOM

CINCOM designs approachable home-massage devices that help people relax, recover, and bring more comfort into everyday life. With offerings ranging from air-compression leg systems to hand and neck massagers, CINCOM supports millions of users seeking simple, effective wellness solutions at home.

SOURCE CINCOM