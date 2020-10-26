Cincom and FMT Consultants Announce Partnership

CINCINNATI, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with FMT Consultants, LLC to bring CPQSync™ by Cincom to market. FMT Consultants work with companies to architect and deliver high-quality, yet-affordable technology solutions for better-run businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome FMT Consultants into our TeamSync Partner Program. Their expertise, responsiveness and proven track record is a real asset to CPQSync customers," says Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales.

Building upon Cincom's nearly 25 years of CPQ experience, CPQSync is a fully cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. With CPQSync, businesses can:

Sync sales with business – Save time by eliminating informational silos.

– Save time by eliminating informational silos. Sync teams across departments, divisions and regions – Easily work together from the same playbook.

– Easily work together from the same playbook. Sync data sources – Gain clear insights from streamlined reporting.

According to Darren Stordahl, FMT Vice President of Sales and Marketing, "FMT works with an exclusive ecosystem of technology partners to provide smart solutions for our clients in manufacturing and distribution. Together with Cincom, we look to add CPQ depth for clients who value improved customer communications and want to propel sales performance."

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync, at [email protected].

