CINCOM Highlights Christmas Gift Sets and Year-End Wellness Deals -- Thoughtful, Everyday Comfort for Holiday Giving

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season gains momentum and year-end shopping peaks, CINCOM, a leading provider of home massage and wellness solutions, today unveiled its Christmas Gift Sets and Year-End Promotional Offers designed to make holiday gifting both meaningful and practical.

CINCOM Christmas collection features curated gift sets and bundled wellness solutions that highlight the brand's commitment to everyday comfort, circulation support, and muscle relaxation. With multiple thoughtful combinations available and seasonal savings incentives, the lineup caters to a wide range of lifestyles and gifting needs.

Christmas Gift Sets — Celebrate Wellness With Thoughtful Bundles

CINCOM official Christmas Gift Sets page showcases a variety of bundled products offering 20% off when purchased together with code 2XMAS20 — making it easier for holiday shoppers to choose gifts that feel both personal and useful.

The sets include:

Traveler's Comfort Kit

Packable relief for flights and road trips, featuring compact handheld and neck comfort solutions — ideal for loved ones who commute, travel frequently, or juggle busy schedules.

Self-Care Recovery Kit — Hand & Neck Massager Bundle

A combination of hand and neck massagers that bring soothing warmth and tension relief, perfect for partners, parents, or anyone who needs everyday comfort.

Shareable Full-Body Recovery Kit — Leg, Hand & Neck

A comprehensive set combining leg massagers, hand massagers, and neck massage solutions — ideal for families or shared holiday gifting.

Leg Massager + Knee Massager Combo Sets

Bundles that pair leg massagers with knee massage solutions for enhanced circulation and relaxation — great for active adults and fitness enthusiasts alike.

These kits emphasize practical use and heartfelt care — gifts that families and friends can enjoy throughout the winter and well into the new year.

Why CINCOM Gifts Matter This Holiday Season

In recent years, holiday shoppers have increasingly gravitated toward gifts that offer real utility and ongoing value. Rather than novelty or decorative items, wellness devices — especially massage tools — are appreciated year-round for stress relief, circulation support, and everyday relaxation.

CINCOM home massage lineup includes:

Hand Massagers with heat and adjustable modes, ideal for tension relief and warm comfort

Foot and Leg Massagers that help alleviate soreness and promote circulation

Recovery Boots and Calf Massagers for deeper massage sessions at home

Bundles that combine multiple devices for enhanced gifting value

All devices are designed for easy setup and intuitive use, making them suitable even for first-time users.

Year-End Deals Extend the Holiday Value

Alongside the Christmas Gift Sets, CINCOM continues to offer a range of year-end promotions, including:

Seasonal discounts on individual devices and massager categories

Bundle savings and holiday codes like 2XMAS20 for stacked value

Popular wellness tools at reduced prices through the holiday window

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to explore CINCOM full catalog for the best availability ahead of Christmas.

Availability & Where to Shop

CINCOM Christmas Gift Sets and year-end promotions are available online at:

CINCOM Official Website — Christmas Gift Sets: https://CINCOMshop.com/pages/christmas-gift-sets

CINCOM Store (All Products and Deals): https://CINCOMshop.com

Popular models and bundled kits may sell out as the holiday season progresses, so early shopping is recommended.

About CINCOM

CINCOM develops user-friendly home massage devices that help individuals and families elevate their daily comfort and wellness routines. With products ranging from handheld and neck massagers to leg and full-body recovery systems, CINCOM supports a broad audience seeking accessible relaxation and recovery solutions.

