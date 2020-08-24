Cincom's Robert Kavanagh Joins IAMCP Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions and a Microsoft Dynamics partner, announces that as part of furthering its push to work more closely with communities that make up the tech industry, Cincom® Account Executive, Robert Kavanagh, has joined the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) Board of Directors as the Sponsorship Chair.

Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales, says, "As our business continues to expand, it is imperative that we empower our team to serve our communities of interest and clients with their best intentions. This is a good example of the interconnected nature of the Microsoft Ecosystem."

As Sponsorship Chair for the IAMCP Board, Kavanagh will be collaborating with other highly engaged Microsoft Partners to provide them with unique and creative opportunities to present their knowledge to the constantly evolving virtual membership.

Laura Peters, MBA, President IAMCP Virtual Chapter, says, "After learning about Robert's experience, I saw a growth opportunity for him on the Board of Directors and am excited about the passion he'll bring to our membership."

"We are all experiencing these unprecedented times both personally and professionally," says Kavanagh. "The IAMCP Virtual Chapter provided Cincom and me with an inviting and relevant forum amongst those individuals and companies driving today's technological advances. I was anxious to get involved with the group in a more meaningful way and the Sponsorship Chair role was a natural fit."

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about Cincom, visit www.cincom.com.

