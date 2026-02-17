Cincoro Teams Up with the Los Angeles Lakers for a Special-Edition Añejo Tequila

A Championship-Worthy Añejo Created to Honor the Legacy and Greatness of the Lakers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincoro Tequila, the award-winning portfolio of premium tequilas and an official spirit of the Los Angeles Lakers, introduces a special-edition Lakers Añejo Tequila available exclusively in Southern California. Created in celebration of Cincoro's ongoing collaboration with the iconic franchise, the collector's release reflects the shared pursuit of excellence that defines both brands.

Cincoro Tequila Teams Up with the Lakers for a Special-Edition Añejo

This limited collector's release features a purple and gold ombre finish inspired by the Lakers' iconic jersey colors with embossed logos representing both brands. Crafted from a limited batch of Cincoro's award-winning Añejo, the tequila is aged for over 20 months and made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, offering notes of oak and cooked agave with a rich palate and elegant finish. The liquid was personally selected by Los Angeles Lakers Governor and Cincoro Co-Founder Jeanie Buss.

"Cincoro was created to represent greatness at the highest level, and that same standard has always defined the Lakers," said Jeanie Buss, Governor, Los Angeles Lakers and Co-Founder, Cincoro Tequila. "This special Añejo brings those worlds together in a way that feels celebratory, and worthy of Lakers fans."

Priced at $139.99 (750 mL), the special-edition Cincoro Añejo x Lakers bottle will be available exclusively across Southern California at select premium retailers like Total Wine & More, Gelson's, Mission, BevMo and more, along with high-end on-premise accounts. Bottles will be available for purchase beginning February 24, while supplies last.

Created for champions on and off the court, this collector's release honors the spirit of the Los Angeles Lakers and the pursuit of excellence. For more information on Cincoro Tequila or where to purchase the special-edition Lakers bottle, visit www.cincoro.com/lakers.

About Cincoro

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Blue Weber agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

CONTACT: Caitlin Sawyer, [email protected]

SOURCE Cincoro Tequila