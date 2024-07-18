Cincoro Tequila Becomes Official Partner of AC Milan

Global Expansion in Italy Kicks Off with an Intimate Invite-Only Event

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cincoro Tequila, an award-winning portfolio of luxury tequilas, has announced their official partnership with Italian football giant, AC Milan, to fuel its global expansion. The partnership with Cincoro Tequila is poised to elevate AC Milan's fan experiences and enhance the Club's brand positioning on a global scale. Known for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, Cincoro Tequila will infuse a touch of luxury into AC Milan's experiences and events, starting from the San Siro stadium, creating unforgettable moments for fans and stakeholders alike.

Cincoro Tequila Co-Founders Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck

This partnership marks the launch of Cincoro's Italian expansion, spearheaded by their new local distributor, D&C, an importer of luxury food and drinks for over 60 years based out of Corsico (a municipality in the Province of Milan).

"Launching Cincoro Tequila in Italy has long been a goal of ours and we're thrilled to finally bring Cincoro to premium spirits aficionados in Italy," said Cincoro Tequila Co-founder & Executive Chairperson Emilia Fazzalari. "This extraordinary partnership allows us to introduce Cincoro's rich and delicious taste to discerning Italian consumers and international travelers alike."

To celebrate the launch of this new partnership, AC Milan and Cincoro will be hosting an intimate and exclusive dinner for stakeholders and investors the week of 22 July in the Brera neighborhood. The invite-only event will provide an opportunity for luxury influencers, trade customers and VIPs to indulge in the various Cincoro expressions while enjoying a specially curated tequila-paired meal, truly showcasing the sophisticated essence of both brands.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Cincoro Tequila to AC Milan. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to aligning with brands that embody the same spirit of excellence and luxury that defines AC Milan. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate our brand's prestige on a global scale, connecting the elegance of Milanese culture with the sophisticated allure of Cincoro," said Maikel Oettle, Chief Commercial Officer of AC Milan.

Cincoro Tequila recently announced the expansion of Team Cincoro, a legendary line up of sports and business titans joining the brand in its next era. The newly minted co-owners include icons like 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams, MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, Major champions Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, DraftKings Inc. co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman among other prominent investors.

Cincoro Tequila was launched in 2019 by five NBA legends: Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan. In under five years, Cincoro has won over 29 awards in accredited spirits competitions and is continuing to create the gold standard for greatness in tequila.

In 2024, Cincoro embarked on an exciting and aggressive plan for global expansion and will be launching over the next few weeks in other key European markets, including Spain, France, Greece and the UK, along with the Middle East and Asia and additional iconic travel retail destinations.

For more information on Cincoro Tequila or where to purchase please visit www.cincoro.com.

About Cincoro

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Blue Weber agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

The Cincoro Tequila portfolio offers five luxurious tequila expressions with SRP per 700 mL bottle starting at €95 for Blanco, €120 for Reposado and €170 for Añejo.

About AC Milan

Founded in 1899 in Milan, Italy, AC Milan is one of the most iconic and historic brands in global sports. In its nearly 125-year history, AC Milan's on-the-pitch success has been marked by 7 Champions League titles (2nd most in European football), 19 Serie A titles, 5 UEFA Super Cup (record: tied) and a FIFA World Cup. The Club currently plays its home games at San Siro Stadium in Milan and is developing a new 70,000 seat stadium that will be one of the most advanced modern sports and entertainment complexes in the world. With its sporting accomplishments and iconic red and black striped jersey, AC Milan is among the most recognized sporting brands in the world, with over 550 million fans globally. In August 2022, RedBird Capital Partners, a New-York based private equity firm founded and led by Gerry Cardinale, became the controlling owner of the Club. As part of that acquisition, RedBird brought in its long-time partner the New York Yankees as a minority investor. AC Milan has offices in Milan and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.acmilan.com.

About D&C

Founded in Bologna in the 1950s from the intuition that in the immediate post-war period there was a desire for innovation and experimentation, especially for everything that came from abroad, D&C S.p.A. was the first Italian company to exclusively distribute international food & beverage specialties on Italian territory. For more than 70 years, it has continued its research and selection activity around the world, offering Italian consumers premium and innovative products, and its customers, the excellence of widespread, efficient and personalized distribution. The company has always promoted new consumption trends in the Italian market, sometimes anticipating actual consumption and other times intercepting already mature consumption in other countries. Since 2014 D&C S.p.A. has become part of the Eurofood Group, a historic group made up of five companies in different product categories of the food & beverage sector, from ethnic to healthy, from confectionery to haute cuisine, from spirits to healthy drinks, from frozen to colonial, from wines to Champagne, to anticipate markets and discover new international trends. In 2023 the Group achieved a turnover of over 200 million euros, handling 2000 specialties, 90 million products sold annually, and 15 thousand customers served. Within the D&C S.p.A. places itself as a point of reference in luxury and premium consumption. The most experimental consumers are always sensitive to the proposals that D&C S.p.A. offers, selected from all over the world for them: D&C S.p.A. it is constantly evolving. In 2024, a new division was born alongside the food and beverage divisions, the one relating to Wines and Champagne. A great strong point is the exclusivity and uniqueness of the product assortment. D&C S.p.A supports manufacturing companies from all over the world in the distribution of their products in the Italian market, defining a personalized marketing and sales plan for each channel, from Ho.re.Ca. to large-scale distribution in Retail channel. The sales force is made up of 4 category division managers, a team of 6 area managers, more than 270 multi-firm agents and 2 Brand Ambassadors, thanks to which the company manages to create important collaborations with the major customers of all channels.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Sawyer

[email protected]

SOURCE Cincoro Tequila