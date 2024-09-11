Cincoro Tequila Celebrates Five Years of Greatness with Star-Studded NYC Event and Unveiling of Limited-Edition Añejo Cristalino

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincoro Tequila, an award-winning portfolio of tequilas, celebrated its five-year anniversary with its five legendary founders and Team Cincoro co-owners last night in New York at Spring Studios. The intimate evening took a look back at the past five years of success and the exciting future for the brand, including an unveiling of its limited-edition Añejo Cristalino.

Michael Jordan, Emilia Fazzalari, Wyc Grousbeck, Wes Edens, Jeanie Buss. Photo Credit: BFA Tom Werner, Eric Church, Ben Weprin, Mark Smith, Jeanie Buss, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, Estee Portnoy, Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Rick Heitzman, Jason Robins. Photo Credit: BFA Michael Jordan, Yvette Prieto, Hannah Jeter, Derek Jeter. Photo Credit: BFA

"Five years ago, we set out to create an exceptional brand and achieve the gold standard in tequila," said Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder Michael Jordan. "What started as a passion project has grown into something truly special with some of my closest friends joining the business and enjoying Cincoro together, whether it's stateside or around the world."

The star-studded evening included VIPs Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Eric Church, Michael Strahan, and more. Guests were greeted upon arrival with specialty cocktails such as an Espresso Martini and Cristalino Margarita, passed hors-d'oeuvres, and an opportunity to taste Cincoro's core five expressions. Then attendees were invited to witness the unveiling of Cincoro's limited-edition Añejo Cristalino with an infinity room experience complete with a mirrored bar and photo moment. In this space, guests were able to enjoy a pairing of the Cristalino served neat alongside Petrossian Caviar. As the evening progressed, attendees mixed and mingled in the lounge area of the venue while indulging in bottle service with the limited-edition Cristalino.

"Being a part of this journey has been incredibly rewarding. I'm passionate about quality and excellence in everything I do, and that's exactly what we strive for with Cincoro," said Cincoro Tequila Co-Owner and 23-time Grand Slam Champion, Serena Williams.

Cincoro Tequila also unveiled their new limited-edition Añejo Cristalino 750mL in an elegant platinum chrome-finished bottle at the anniversary celebration. The Cristalino liquid begins with the meticulous hand-selection of fully matured 100% Blue Weber Agave, sourced from both the Highlands and Lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The expertly distilled liquid is then aged for over 20 months in Tennessee Whiskey barrels, developing the rich character and complexity that defines Cincoro's Añejo expression. Then the liquid is filtered to remove the color, while accentuating the vibrant notes of citrus, agave, and fruit, resulting in a sublimely smooth spirit with a rounded mouthfeel and lasting impression. The limited-edition Cristalino bottles will be available for purchase online at Cincoro.com and in retail stores in mid-September.

Cincoro Tequila was launched in 2019 by five NBA legends: Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan. In five years, Cincoro has won over 29 awards in accredited spirits competitions and is continuing to create the gold standard for greatness in tequila.

For more information on Cincoro's five-year anniversary or to purchase a bottle of the limited-edition Añejo Cristalino, please visit www.cincoro.com/expression/anejo-cristalino/.

About Cincoro Tequila

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Blue Weber agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

Contact: Caitlin Sawyer, [email protected]

SOURCE Cincoro Tequila