Cincoro Tequila Named as Official Tequila for the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe on NBC, July 10-14

Cincoro Tequila sets the stage for refreshment by sponsoring the iconic 17th hole, the lakefront par 3, the signature hole that attracts boaters and fans in a celebratory fashion. Spectators soaking up the action can indulge in refreshing Cincoro Blanco cocktails available throughout the course. For those seeking a more elevated experience, Cincoro Reposado and Añejo will be served at branded bars on the green and tee, complete with a stylish lounge for seating and a photo opportunity.

Cincoro Tequila recently announced the expansion of Team Cincoro, a legendary line up of sports and business titans joining the Cincoro family. The newly minted co-owners include icons like 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams, MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, Major champions Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, DraftKings Inc. co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman among other prominent investors.

"We are thrilled to partner with American Century Championship and NBC Sports to offer a sophisticated lounge experience, featuring our delicious Cincoro Tequila," said Jeff Agdern, Chief Executive Officer at Cincoro Tequila. "From the sports and entertainment legends competing on the course to the passionate fans cheering them on, everyone will have the chance to elevate their experience with Cincoro."

The tournament will feature 90 sports and entertainment celebrities competing at Edgewood Tahoe, July 12-14, preceded by a Wednesday practice round and the Thursday Celebrity-Am, July 10-11. Individuals taking to the course include a collection of Hall of Famers, All-Pros, All-Stars and fan favorites including Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Travis Kelcee, Jason Kelcee, Josh Allen, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Ray Allen, DeMarcus Ware, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Lowry, Brian Urlacher, Charles Woodson, Canelo and Larry Fitzgerald. Entertainers include Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Ray Romano, Don Cheadle, Carson Daly, Jake Owen, Larry the Cable Guy, Rob Riggle, and Brian Baumgartner.

"The American Century Championship is pleased to welcome Cincoro Tequila as a tournament partner. With Cincoro available to both participants and spectators, it's creating a distinctive upscale experience that complements the tournament vibe," said Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions and Partnerships, NBC Sports.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament awards a $750,000 purse, with $150,000 to the winner, plus a charity component for local and national non-profits. The 2024 American Century Championship will utilize the Modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded by score per hole. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design, has been ranked among America's top 100 courses by numerous golf publications through the years.

Cincoro Tequila was launched in 2019 by five NBA legends: Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan. In nearly five years, Cincoro has won over 28 awards in accredited spirits competitions and is continuing to create the gold standard for greatness in tequila.

American Century Investments, the title sponsor of the championship since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated nearly $8 million to local and national non-profits.

For more information on Cincoro Tequila or where to purchase please visit www.cincoro.com.

For the latest details, photos, celebrity tweets and fan contests using #ACCgolf go to @ACChampionship on Twitter and Instagram, and Facebook. For tournament information and updates: www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com.

About Cincoro

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Weber Blue agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process, distilling the highland and lowland tequilas separately, before blending them together to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a naturally rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

The Cincoro family portfolio offers five luxurious tequila expressions with SRP per 750 mL bottle starting at $89.99 for Blanco, $109.99 for Reposado, $149.99 for Añejo, $349.99 for Gold, and $1,699.99 for Extra Añejo and the core three expressions available with SRP per 375 mL bottle starting at $44.99 for Blanco, $54.99 for Reposado, and $74.99 for Añejo.

About American Century Investments – Tournament Title Sponsor

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

