CineLife Entertainment Announces A Christmas Carol, a Brand New Retelling of the Classic Christmas Tale Featuring an All-Star British Voice Cast, Coming to Theaters This Winter

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CineLife Entertainment®, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, today announced A Christmas Carol, a brand new retelling of the classic Christmas tale through the magic of dance, featuring an all-star British voice cast will be coming to theaters in the US beginning December 2020 through January 2021.

This unforgettable, original interpretation of A Christmas Carol takes a familiar story and gives it an innovative treatment. The characters in the film are portrayed by dancers and voiced by an eclectic cast of the world's most recognizable actors. The mix of danced action and spoken narration brings a completely new and exciting dimension to Dickens' characters whilst remaining true to the beauty of his original narrative.

The film features a renowned British voice cast of Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman and Simon Russell Beale. Made in association with Quickfire, Saboteur Media, Radioaktive Films, Darko Skulsky, Jane Yatsuta, Laurence Gornall, Anne Sheehan, Angus Neill and Clare Lee Davis serve as executive producers on the UK-Ukraine co-production, and Kiev-based Radioaktive Film and the UK's Quickfire Films are co-financiers.

"We're thrilled to be working with CineLife Entertainment again as they are passionate about independent film, and their state-of-the-art Spotlight Cinema network theatres are the perfect environment for what could be the first family film outing of the festive season," said A Christmas Carol co-directors Jacqui Morris and David Morris.

"A Christmas Carol truly captures the magic of the holiday season; this new reimagination of the classic favorite is sure to capture the interest of our audiences across the country creating new traditions and festive outings with loved ones," said Bernadette McCabe, Executive Vice President, CineLife Entertainment.

"Dickens' simple and moving tale of redemption and the power of giving will particularly resonate this year. Families have bonded and are staying closely-knit during the pandemic and this is a beautiful, immersive film for families to get lost in," said the directors.

"Quickfire Films is delighted CineLife is bringing its event cinema experience to the release of this unique film," said Quickfire Films founder James Atherton. "It has been hugely rewarding to support Jacqui and David in making this brilliantly realized and thoroughly original new take on A Christmas Carol.

For more information please visit: https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/a-christmas-carol/

About CineLife Entertainment

CineLife Entertainment® acquires and distributes event cinema in the U.S., operating as a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks: the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving the needs of arthouse and luxury exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema and digital display distribution. Spotlight, owned by Wagner-Cuban Companies and Arthouse Marketing Group, represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Center, Landmark Theatres and Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. www.CineLifeEntertainment.com .

About Quickfire Films

Quickfire Films is a film sales and financing company - it acquires sales agency rights. Quickfire then works with a number of sales agents both in the UK and worldwide to exploit its films. Quickfire's management has acquired rights to over 40 films, winning a number of awards worldwide, including an Oscar, an Oscar nomination, 127 further awards and 167 further award nominations. Recently, Quickfire has been involved in Jessica Swale's debut feature Summerland starring Gemma Arterton, as well as forthcoming Archive by Gavin Rothery and The Art of Political Murder, the investigative documentary to be released by HBO.

