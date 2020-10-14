CineLife Entertainment Announces Northern Ballet's Dracula, A Thrilling Adaptation of Bram Stoker's Classic Horror Story Coming to Theaters This October

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CineLife Entertainment®, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, in association with CinemaLive, today announced Northern Ballet's adaptation of Bram Stoker's Classic Horror Story, Dracula will be coming to theaters across the U.S. through October 31, 2020.

With darkly gothic sets and costumes, Northern Ballet's Dracula is played out through a unique blend of sensuous dancing and gripping theatre. The result is ballet with a dramatic bite. Created by Northern Ballet's Artistic Director David Nixon OBE, with atmospheric music by Alfred Schnittke, Arvo Pärt, Michael Daugherty, and Sergei Rachmaninov, Dracula is a thrilling adaptation that will leave viewers mesmerized.

"The Northern Ballet's rendition of Dracula is a beautiful work of art and we are thrilled to be working with them to share it with the rest of the country. As Halloween quickly approaches, we can't think of a better time to showcase this film," says Bernadette McCabe, Executive Vice President of CineLife Entertainment.

For tickets and more information please visit: https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/dracula/

About CineLife Entertainment

CineLife Entertainment® acquires and distributes event cinema in the U.S., operating as a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks: the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving the needs of arthouse and luxury exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema and digital display distribution. Spotlight, owned by Wagner-Cuban Companies and Arthouse Marketing Group, represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Center, Landmark Theatres and Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. www.CineLifeEntertainment.com.

About CinemaLive

CinemaLive is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of premium events for cinemas and big screen venues worldwide. With offices in the UK and Australia, the CinemaLive subsidiary has quickly become one of the fastest growing theatrical distributors since establishing in 2008. It delivers the very best music, cultural and family entertainment via satellite and DCP around the world. www.Cinemalive.com

Media Contact

Molly Dolan

[email protected]

SOURCE CineLife Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.CineLifeEntertainment.com

